Reward offered in abuse of 2 dogs

A $16,500 reward was offered this morning for information leading to the conviction of whoever threw two beagles from a vehicle last week on Interstate 81 in Marathon.

Local, state and national animal welfare agencies are teaming up with state police to find the person or people responsible for throwing two beagles out of a sport utility vehicle on Wednesday, states a news release from the Cortland Community Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

On Friday, state police contacted the Cortland Community SPCA Law Enforcement Department to conduct a joint investigation.

The animals, now called Trooper and Adam, were thrown out of a southbound blue Dodge Durango, state police said. Originally the case was handled by Broome County.

The animals have since been taken to the Broome County Humane Society, where veterinarians amputated Trooper’s leg. Both dogs are recovering.

The reward for the information came from multiple agencies:

• $10,000 from the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

• $5,000 from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.

• $1,000 from the New York State Humane Association.

• $500 from a private individual.

“We applaud the heroic actions of the truck driver and the New York State troopers who acted quickly to save the lives of Trooper and Adam,” said Stephen Wells, executive director for the Animal Legal Defense Fund. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, to ensure the perpetrators of this act of cruelty are brought to justice.”

People with information can call state police in Homer at 607- 749-1614 or the Cortland Community SPCA Law Enforcement Department at 607-753-9386.

