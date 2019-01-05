Purple Lion boys beat Groton

The Dryden boys’ basketball team built a ninepoint lead in the first quarter and kept up the intensity during a 58-46 Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Division victory over host Groton Friday night.

In another IAC boys’ game, Marathon edged Newark Valley 75-72.

In IAC girls’ action, Newark Valley defeated Marathon 49-34.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dryden 58, Groton 46: “We played with great intensity from the opening tip and did a great job controlling the boards,” Dryden coach Zack LeViere said. “Keegan Gesin was a commanding presence in the paint on the offensive and defensive end. Ashton Hodgson was also a crucial contributor this evening.”

Gesin picked up 18 points and three blocked shots in the game. Hodgson added 12 points while Brandon Madigan pumped in 16 points.

Dryden would take an 18-9 lead in the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 32-21 by halftime. Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter, with the Purple Lions holding a slight 17-16 edge in fourth-quarter scoring.

Garrett VanBenschoten would lead the Groton offense with 13 points. Kalib Manning also reached double figures with 10 points.

Dryden will be back in action tonight, hosting Watkins Glen in a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Marathon 75, Newark Valley 72: Newark Valley came out of the blocks fast to build a 19-12 first-quarter lead thanks in part to 12 points from Kyle Coffin. Marathon began chipping away at the Cardinals’ advantage to close the gap to 36-34 by halftime.

The Olympians powered in front with 30 points in the third quarter and grabbed a 64-55 lead. Newark Valley made a run in the fourth quarter, but Marathon held on for the win. The Cardinals got three lay-ups off turnovers to pull to within three points late in the game. After a missed shot by the Olympians, Coffin scored on a lay-up and Newark Valley trailed 73-72. Andrew Tillotson sank two free throws for the Olympians to secure the victory.

Mason O’Donnell went seven-for-12 from 3-point range and led the Olympians with 39 points. Diego Castellot added 16 points and Tillotson netted 13 points.

Coffin finished with 24 points for Newark Valley. Ethan Bigelow added 11 points and Jason Graham had 10 points for the Cardinals.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Newark Valley 49, Marathon 34: Marathon saw its three-game winning streak snapped Friday as Newark Valley took control of the game in the second quarter. The Cardinals led 14-10 after the first quarter and built a 27-16 advantage by halftime. The Olympians won the third quarter 11-10, but Newark Valley regained control in the fourth quarter for the win. Marathon shot just 23 percent from the field.

“We cut down on our turnovers,” Marathon coach Andrew Pierce said. “We handled their press and our defense did a nice job, but the bottom line is putting the ball in the basket and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Brooke Tillotson led the Marathon attack with 18 points. Allie Wandell paced Newark Valley with 18 points and Mackenna Nechwedowich helped out with 15 points.

