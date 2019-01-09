Charges filed after 3-county car chase

A Homer man who led police on a three-county car chase Dec. 31 has been arrested and faces charges from several police agencies in connections with crimes in Homer, Scott, Cayuga County and Madison County.

Cortland County sheriff’s officers charged Jakob M. Mueller 21, of 5922 Route 11, Apt. 3, with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, misdemeanors, and the violations failure to comply with police, crossing hazardous marking, moving from lane unsafely, throwing refuse on a highway speeding and having an open container in a motor vehicle.

State police arrested Mueller at 1:34 p.m. Saturday on Warren Street in Tully and turned him over to Cortland County sheriff’s officers. Police had been searching for Mueller since Dec. 31, when police said he led police on a three-county car chase. Police said charges are still pending from the town of Scott, Cayuga County and Madison County.

Mueller was sent to the Cortland County Jail on $1,500 bail or $3,000 bond.

Mueller was also charged by Homer police at 3:10 p.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanors. He had listed his address to Homer police as 13 Cayuga St., Homer.

Homer police said the charges stemmed from two separate domestic incidents where Mueller made contact with a protected party and during one of the communications he threatened to damage property.

Mueller was sent to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. He appeared Monday in Homer Town Court, but details were unavailable.

