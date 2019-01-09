Second-half surge lifts Newfield girls past Marathon

The Marathon Central girls’ basketball team played an even first half Tuesday night against visiting Newfield before the Trojans heated up in the second half for a 59-40 Interscholastic Athletic Conference crossover victory.

In other IAC girls’ games, Odessa-Montour pounded Groton 62-32 and Newark Valley dumped Dryden 59-29.

In IAC boys’ crossover action, Groton beat Odessa-Montour 59- 46, Newark Valley nipped Dryden 84-82 and Newfield downed Marathon 56-43.

In IAC bowling, the Groton boys and Odessa-Montour girls were winners in their matches.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Newfield 59, Marathon 40: Marathon led 9-3 in a very low-scoring first quarter, but Newfield bounced back to tie things at 23-23 by halftime. The visitors bolted to a 39-31 lead after three quarters and continued to pull away over the fourth quarter.

“We only had seven players tonight and the girls gave it everything they had against a very strong team,” Marathon coach Andrew Pierce said. “Maddie (Clark) was outstanding tonight. She gave it all she had and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”

Clark led the Olympians with 16 points and completed a double-double with 12 blocked shots. Brooke Tillotson added 12 points to the Marathon offense.

Katie Moravec scored 12 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter for Newfield. Jenna Goodwin added 11 points to the Trojans’ attack.

Odessa-Montour 62, Groton 32: Odessa-Montour took an 18-10 lead in the first quarter before blowing the game open in the second quarter to take a 34-12 advantage into halftime.

Alexis Saunders paced O-M with 17 points. Sara Gardner added 16 points and Olivia Gardner recorded 14 points plus 10 rebounds for the Indians.

Brooke Brecht was the lone Groton players in double figures with 11 points.

Newark Valley 59, Dryden 29: Newark Valley took a 24-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back against Dryden.

Brianna Beebe topped the Newark Valley scoring list with 13 points. Mackenna Nechwedowich and Hannah Ferguson added 11 and eight points respectively.

Madeline Harris paced Dryden with 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Jessica Mobbs chipped in with eight points for the Purple Lions.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Groton 59, Odessa-Montour 46: Groton grabbed a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and stayed in control for the win.

Kalib Manning poured in 26 points to lead the Groton offense. Garrett VanBenschoten helped out with 12 points and Kade Eldred netted 10 points for the Indians. Zach Elliott had 13 points for O-M while Devon Mahaney added 10 points.

Newark Valley 84, Dryden 82: Newark Valley raced to a 34-15 lead in the first quarter, but Dryden battled back over the remaining three quarters before falling two points short. The Purple Lions trailed 51-37 at halftime, but pulled to within 61-58 after three quarters.

Keegan Gesin paced the Dryden comeback bid with 28 points. Michael Yuz’vak and Patrick Murphy each netted 18 points for the Purple Lions.

Kyle Coffin hit eight 3-pointers and was 9-for-10 from the free throw line as he scored 55 points for Newark Valley.

Newfield 56, Marathon 43: Newfield built a 15-point led in the first half to defeat Marathon.

Diego Castellot scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds for Marathon. Mason O’Donnell helped out with 12 points for the Olympians.

Josh Wood powered Newfield with 27 points. Daejahd Leckey pitched in with 10 points for the Trojans.

BOWLING

Groton boys 4, Odessa-Montour 0: Cameron Hamilton rolled a 519 series and Jesse Vyskocil added a 513 series that included a 201 game as Groton swept all four points against Odessa-Montour. The Indians are 33-7 this season.

Eric Rumsey rolled a 531 series for Odessa-Montour.

Odessa-Montour girls 3, Groton 1: Jackie Vincent had a 441 series for Odessa-Montour. O-M took the first game 596-571 and won game two 604-603. Groton grabbed game three 614-597 while O-M got the final point after winning total pinfall 1,797 to 1,788.

Madison Parker had a 415 series for Groton with a high game of 159. Brooklyn Shurtleff added a 361 series and career high 155 game while Dililla Hall posted a 356 series and career high 141 game. The Indians are now 18-22 on the season.

