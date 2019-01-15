Recycling pays dividends

Contento’s on Pendleton Street in Cortland is looking to add four more full-time job positions following the opening of its new facility — a construction and demolition debris recycling center.

“We’ve created one full-time position already,” said Anthony Contento, the company’s vice president.

The company broke ground in May on the first C&D recycling center of its kind in Central New York. The facility opened Nov. 1, Contento said Monday.

The facility is open to residential and commercial use alike, Contento said. Intake into the recycling center started slowly, Contento did not have the specific number of tons already cycled through.

Common materials normally found in C&D debris and are accepted at the recycling center include wood, metals, asphalt, wiring, shingles and gypsum wallboard.

The company — which does demolition, hauling, and material processing and recycling — began considering the idea of the recycling center around six years ago.

Located on the Contento property at 119 1/2 Pendleton St., the center is 75 by 80 square feet. On Monday, the building housed a few dozen tons of debris.

“For the last three years we’ve been putting the project together,” Contento said.

Materials brought to the center are sorted by skid steers and a loader. Material that can be recycled into new metal or wood materials are saved, while remaining material is ground up into beneficial use product, Contento said.

“It’s a processed material,” he said. “Landfills use it in building roads and soaking up sludge.”

Everything brought into the recycling center is used for something, Contento added.

Charles Sudbrink, Cortland County highway superintendent who also oversees the county’s solid waste operations, sees the operation at Contento’s as a way to add an alternative to the daily cover at the county landfill.

Landfills tend to use different materials, like dirt or shredded rubber, as cover. The material created from the crushed construction and demolition waste would be added to the items used at the county landfill.

Sudbrink said the county mines its own cover material now, and has plans to use an annual 6,000 tons of the material through Contento’s.

“It’s only going to affect the landfill in a positive way,” he said.

Sudbrink said the county in the future will look at the idea of separating glass from its recyclables, which would in turn be crushed by Contento’s and added to the cover material. Sudbrinks hopes the county can work with Contento’s for for years.

The center was funded partially through a state grant from the Empire State Economic Development Fund Program for $145,000. An additional $100,000 came from the Community Development Block Grant program. And the rest was funded by Contento’s.

The facility will be open 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Contento expects it will take a year to fine-tune operations. He expects more development come spring.

“We’ll recycle as much material as we can,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...