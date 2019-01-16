Golden Eagles come back on home ice to beat Clinton

Adam Jubran scored twice in the span of 2:08 in the third period to break a 1-1 tie Tuesday night as the Cortland-Homer hockey team beat visiting Clinton 3-1.

Jubran converted a pass from Nick Gravel with 6:40 left in regulation for the game-winner and then added an insurance goal with 4:32 remaining, the assists going to Jed Brazo and Josh Cargen.

The Golden Eagles, the second-ranked Division II team in the state, are now 5-1-2 in Section 3 Division II play and 9-2-2 overall. The Warriors fell to 1-5-2 league and 4-6-3 overall.

Clinton led 1-0 after the first period as Aiden Walter converted a pass from Nicholas Frank with 7:11 left. “We were flat-footed early and didn’t have any drive or desire,” C-H coach Chad Totman said. “I think the players thought it would come easy. We told them after the first period that they had to want it more. Clinton was outworking us for every single puck; we told our players that they had the skill to put the puck in and win if they wanted it more.

“We worked much harder in the second period and turned the tide of the game. There were still some flat spots in the second; we have to play three periods in a row. Clinton’s goalie, Josh Trask, is very good, and can’t keep coming back all the time against guys like that.”

Trevor Jubran tied the game 2:07 into the second period, assisted by Nate Evans and Jake Prunier, and things stayed that way until his brother Adam took charge in the third.

Trask and Golden Eagles goalie Brandon Ludwig each made 35 saves, the winners with a 38-36 shot advantage.

Cortland-Homer heads north this weekend for a pair of games in Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Annual Brian Wade Memorial Hockey Tournament, taking on Thousand Islands Friday at 7:15 p.m. and host OFA Saturday at 2 p.m.

