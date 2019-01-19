Ready for the storm

Cortland is battening down as a winter storm is expected to hit today delivering up to 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a winter storm warning, which will remain in affect until 4 p.m. Sunday. Heavy snow is expected with possible total snow accumulation up to 2 feet. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens.

However, winds could gust as high as 35 mph Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service. Those gusts coupled with temperatures around 11 degrees could result in wind chills close to negative 14 degrees.

The warning covers 13 counties, including Cortland, as well as Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

The state police issued travel tips for anyone venturing out into the storm:

• Get the latest weather forecast and road conditions.

• Keep the gas tank full.

• Use headlights to increase visibility.

• Stock the trunk with helpful items in case drivers are stranded: a blanket, a first-aid kit and a shovel.

Or maybe just stay home.

“Folks need a plan,” said William Knickerbocker, deputy Cortland fire chief and director of Cortland city code enforcement.

When stocking the home, people need at least three days worth of food and water, Knickerbocker said. They should also stock up on any fuel needed for equipment, like a generator.

Having a battery-powered radio is important. So, too, is having extra different size batteries for different appliances, Knickerbocker said.

If people have to venture outside for snow removal — which should be done incrementally and not all at once — they should dress appropriately. “Dress in layers,” Knickerbocker said.

Like this: Like Loading...