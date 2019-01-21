Murder trial to open Tuesday

The trial for a man charged with murdering 2-year-old Kassidy Dains will begin Tuesday in Cortland County Court with jury selection and could take two weeks.

Dorian Bohn, originally from Buffalo, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, felonies, in the April 19 death of Kassidy. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Bohn has been in Cortland County Jail since April on $500,000 bail or $1 million bond. Bohn told police that Kassidy was coloring on the floor of her bedroom on April 19 while he drank and watched television in an adjacent room. Kassidy’s mother, Krystal, was at work.

Bohn heard a thud at 7:17 p.m., he told police, and went to the bedroom to find Kassidy on the floor and assumed she had fallen 5 feet from the bunk bed that had been installed a couple of days earlier.

He later told police he did not immediately seek medical treatment and allowed the child to sleep.

In April, Cortland County Coroner Kevin Sharp testified in Cortlandville Town Court that his initial viewing of the body revealed numerous bruises on Kassidy’s arms, legs, shoulders, chin and back. He determined Kassidy’s death was a homicide.

During pretrial hearings the prosecution asked the judge to allow for evidence and witnesses to testify about Bohn’s domestic violence toward Kassidy’s mother, Krystal, and other family members. They also want to provide evidence regarding his drug use, including the use of Benadryl. The prosecution said it is looking at having about 40 witnesses.

Public Defender Keith Dayton, who represents Bohn, will call as his key witness a pathologist, who is expected to testify that the fall from the bed is what could have killed Kassidy.

