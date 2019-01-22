If you’re a senior, re-apply for STAR rebate

A state program that rebates some of the property taxes homeowners pay school districts has a new verification program, and senior citizens who own a home must complete a new verification form to qualify.

Expect it to take some time.

Seniors with the Enhanced School Tax Relief program don’t have to sign up again, but they must complete a new form verifying their income, said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell).

The form, which was mailed to eligible seniors, must be returned by March 1.

Sharon Lanphear of Homer signed up through the new verification program, but found it confusing.

First she tried going online to get through the registration at www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/star/default.htm. It wasn’t productive; the forms are there, but they must be printed out and mailed in.

Next she tried over the phone. “I was on the phone for 45 minutes,” Lanphear said.

But following the phone call she had maneuvered through the process.

“Just getting it in is worth it in the end,” she said.

The state School Tax Relief Program has two forms: basic and enhanced. Both rebate a portion of school property taxes.

The basic STAR recipients — non-seniors — don’t have to do anything after the initial registration.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state budget proposal suggests other changes including:

— Allowing the Department of Taxation and Finance to share STAR information with local assessors to help issue STAR checks to co-ops in a timely manner.

— Changing STAR check notification on school tax bills to clarify that a check has been or will be sent.

