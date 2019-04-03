Cortland squads both defeat Oswego

The Cortland High girls’ lacrosse team won for the first time in three SCAC Empire Division games this season Tuesday night, downing host Oswego 20-10.

The Purple Tiger boys’ squad also beat Oswego, improving to 2-1 in the league and overall with a 14-8 win.

GIRLS

Cortland 20, Oswego 10: Hannah Partigianoni scored six goals and added three assists to lead the winners, complemented by Lauren Swartz and Morgan Tabel with four goals each and Grace Call with three goals and an assist. Tora Edwards had a goal and an assist, Hannah Aldrich and Abby Ricottilli scored once each and Shyanne Lewis added an assist. Goalie Bella Smith made seven saves.

The Buccaneers (0-2 league, 1-3 league) got two goals and an assist from Jordan hare, two goals from Katie Fierro, a goal and an assist from Erica Greene and one goal each from Lauren DeVinny, Isabella Koproski, Julia Roman, McKinley Thompson and Reagan Thompson. Goalies Olivia Day and Abigail Yurkon made four and two saves, respectively.

The winners led 13-5 at halftime.

“Grace, Hannah and Morgan each scored before Oswego was even able to attack our defense and score 12 minutes into the game,” Cortland coach Kindra Catalano said. “We came out hot. Morgan is a senior leader coming back from injury this season to assist our offensive systems. Scoring has proven to be a strength of ours so far this season. We dominated the draw circle with Parge, Call, Ricottilli and Swartz.

“Sharing the wealth on attack, a full range of scoring took place tonight. The pace of the game was slower than we have had this season so far; I think the grass had a role in the decreased pace. Parge continues to show her versatility as a player. Bella found a bit more comfort in the cage this game. Hannah Aldrich and Shyanne Lewis helped on both attack and defense tonight.

“Emma Baum and Liz Decker are helping our defense find their voice and we were able to try some different systems tonight to improve and become a more well-rounded team,” Catalano continued. “Setting the tone and keeping it is a continued mission we have. We have our work to do in the ground ball area and tomorrow is another day to get better.”

The Cortland JVs improved to 2-0 with a 14-5 win over Oswego. Gabby Cranfield led the way with four goals and three assists while Margaret Starr had three goals and one assist, Megan Harrington two goals and four assists and Lilly Call two goals. In addition, Kayla Swartwood (two assists), Olivia Magin (one assist) and Emma Hutchings each scored one goal. Goalie Hayden Bulger made eight saves.

Azalia Avery and Julia Porter scored twice each for the Buccaneers and Gianna Ruggio had the other goal.

“We had to make adjustments playing on grass,” Purple Tigers coach Jennifer Larkin said. “Oswego beat us on the ground balls, which resulted in turnovers and frustration. My girls worked hard for every goal and never gave up.”

Cortland’s girls’ teams visit East Syracuse- Minoa Thursday, the JV game set to start at 4:30 p.m. prior to the 6:30 p.m. varsity contest.

BOYS

Cortland 14, Oswego 8: Owen Riley scored six goals and added two assists as the Purple Tigers prevailed on the Moiseichik Field turf.

Brandon Ludwig added three goals and two assists for CHS, which led 2-1 after one quarter, 7-3 at halftime and 9-5 heading into the fourth. Nick Litzenberger scored two goals for the winners, who got one goal each from Dylan Luther, Martin Monroe and Andrew McCormick and two assists from Rory Hines. Goalie Ethan Myers stopped 17 shots.

The Buccaneers (0-3, 0-4) were led by Dan Doviak and Jack Rice with three goals each. Logan Shepardson had a goal and an assist and Drew Gentile one goal. Collin Cianfarano made eight saves in the nets for Oswego.

“Tonight was our closest to putting together a full four-quarter game,” Purple Tigers coach Sean Mack said. “The second half started slow for us, but we’re very happy with the effort tonight. Our offense valued the ball and we were able to find the net a little more consistently.

“Owen really showed up tonight and played with a lot of confidence. The defense was strong again and Ethan has been playing outstanding in goal. We owe our faceoff groups for working hard tonight. Those guys earned us a lot of possessions.”

No information was reported on the JV game.

Both Cortland boys’ squads host East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday, starting with the 5 p.m. JV contest.

