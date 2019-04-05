Non-opioid Treatments for Chronic Pain

SPONSORED CONTENT BY CORTLAND AREA COMMUNITIES THAT CARE



SMACKED! Heroin Addiction & Recovery in Rural America A free screening of the 65 minute award-winning documentary, “SMACKED! Heroin Addiction and Recovery in Rural America,” explores the opioid crisis revealing how stigma surrounding addiction affects recovery. Success stories are depicted, followed by a discussion and Q&A with area resource specialists to better understand prevention and recovery initiatives in Central New York.

Optional free Narcan training offered at event conclusion.

The doors open at 4:30pm. Cortland High School, 8 Valley View Drive, Entrance #10, Cortland. Light refreshment will be served.

“Addiction is a disease much like high blood pressure or diabetes, as our understanding and compassion increases, help is being found and solutions sought for those who find themselves struggling with an addiction to opioids,” says program coordinator, Lauren Davie, Central Region Addiction Resource Center.

Matt Whitman, Executive Director, Cortland Area Communities That Care Coalition, adds, “There are no socio-economic barriers to addiction. More and more are dying from addiction every day, across Central New York and beyond. Education and open discussion with health care professionals, people struggling with substance use disorders, their families and the general public is vital.”

“Smacked!” earned Best Picture at the 2018 New Jersey Recovery Film Festival and was named an Official Selection of the 2018 New Hampshire Film Festival and of the 2018 REEL Recovery Film Festival in Los Angeles. Filmmaker, Jessica Vechhione feels that “documentaries, such as SMACKED, can serve as ‘ice-breakers’ so that interested community members can come to the table, broach a discussion, and find solutions to problems.”

Disposing of Your Old Prescriptions Can Save Lives!

Have you ever considered the safety of your medicine cabinet? Although most people take prescription medication responsibly under a doctor’s care, there has been a rise in non-medical use of prescription or over the counter drugs. Non-medical use of prescription drugs can lead to addiction or even be lethal. Commonly misused prescriptions medications include those that are intended to relieve pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Proper Disposal of Medicines Protects You and the Earth:

1. Prevents poisoning of children and pets

2. Prevents misuse by teenagers and adults

3. Avoids health problems from accidentally taking the wrong medicine, too much of the same medicine, or a medicine that is too old to work well

4. Keeps medicines from entering streams and rivers when poured down the drain or flushed down the toilet

GET HELP

Family Counseling Services

www.fcscortland.org

165 Main St.

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 753-0234

Services: Mental Health and Chemical Dependency outpatient counseling available to youth, adults, and families. Cortland Prevention Resources

Beacon Center

www.Beaconcenter.net

20 Crawford St.

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 428-5601

Services: Outpatient counseling

Syracuse Recovery Services

www.syracuserecoveryservices.net

17 Main St., Suite 411

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 756-4167

Services: Drug and alcohol treatment and medication management

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/Rx.

Like this: Like Loading...