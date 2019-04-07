Multi-tasker slows down

Stacey Goldyn-Moller, 46, of Cortland, is owner of Magpie Custom Creations at the Cortland Corset Building on East Court Street in Cortland.

“Before that I did everything and anything,” she said.

Moller has a master’s in arts/non-profit administration from the University of Oregon after obtaining a bachelor’s in art history at SUNY Geneseo. She has worked at the Carnegie Museum Complex in Pittsburgh at an art center in Pittsburgh, a public TV station: WQED in Pittsburgh where she worked on Fred Rogers’ children’s TV show.

“He is as wonderful and gentle as he is on ‘Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.’ But what you don’t see is he had a wicked sense of humor. He was always pulling practical jokes on the staff,” she said. She’s worked at United Way in Buffalo and on Long Island and was a volunteer program director for the Nature Conservancy on Long Island, before working in alumni relations at Hofstra University and then at SUNY Cortland.

Then she opened her own business. Magpie, where she teaches sewing, does alterations and creates costumes, has been in existence for seven years.

“I’ve been sewing on a machine since I was 8 years old. Hand sewing and embroidering since 5. I was taughtby my mom and two grandmothers.”

• Best part of the day? “I have something new and different every day, all in the same skill set. I am never bored. I’m going to a board meeting. I am going to Homer High or SUNY Cortland, working on a costume. I’m working on a free build with a client (custom outfit). I’m maintaining Singers … I’m teaching sewing,” she said.

Goldyn-Moller said she has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is easily bored.

“Now that I’m in my 40s, my best way of working is to have a job with a lot of variation.”

• Most challenging task for you? “Honestly, the nuts and bolts of running a business, because I have executive dysfunction … For me the hardest is keeping up with day to day: bookkeeping (ordering supplies, paying bills). I do it. It’s not my favorite.”

• What do you enjoy doing? “I really enjoy creating. I enjoy taking a project from its origin of the idea to its completion. … I love to see what’s on a paper leap into life.”

• Favorite job ever? “Oh my goodness. I think I am in my favorite job ever. I was asked to come and help out as a part-time employee with the costume shop at SUNY Cortland. I started that in the fall of 2018. … I love working on campus. I love working with professors. … I love to work with students. I love to teach.”

• Favorite music? “It’s easier to say what I don’t like. I don’t like music that glorifies violence. I listen to everything: metal, classic rock, rap. … I love children’s music. I love Raffi.”

• Favorite author or type of reading? Science fiction fantasy, L. Frank Baum is one of longtime favorite authors.”

• What are you known for? “Alterations. Here in Cortland I get an uptick in business before prom season.”

• Favorite movie? “One of my favorite movies is ‘Contact’ and ‘The Village.’ And any of the new Star Trek: The Next Generation movies. And the new iteration of Star Trek movies.”

• Favorite social media? “Facebook and Instagram.”

• Favorite travel spot? “Toronto, Ontario, New Orleans, La., the Oregon coast.”

• Favorite sports team? “Pittsburgh Steelers.”

• What are you looking forward to? “The expansion of classroom offerings here, now that I have space to do it. Sewing camp is April 15 to 19.”

• Recent insight? “Since the birth of our young son, Caspar, 2, I do not have to rush. Because I get so bored so easily and like to be busy, I feel I run at a breakneck pace. … I have slowed down, it’s more healthy. I get more done. Patience is a virtue a lot of times … the end result is better.”

• Next project? Prep for sewing camp. I was contacted to do costumes for the Center for the Arts summer stock.”

• How do you go about learning? “I’m a visual learner and hands on.”

• What do you do for self care? “I am very much a huge appreciator of local entrepreneurs in the food industry. I eat well. I love food. Slowing down was big for self care. I really enjoy my children, Calvan (my oldest son) as well as Greg, my husband (and Caspar) … Walking my dog … keeping in touch with family and friends. That’s where Facebook comes in … I like road trips. Central New York is rife for opportunity in that avenue.”

• What advice would you give your 18-year-old self? “Slow down. It will all come. Don’t rush. And don’t fret. … Don’t worry. It all works out, no matter what. It really does.”

