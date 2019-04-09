Cortland holds off Oswego in pitchers’ duel

Hits were at a premium Monday evening as the Cortland High baseball team faced Oswego in an SCAC Empire home game at Onondaga CC.

Runs weren’t plentiful either, but the Purple Tigers collected just enough to score a 3-2 win and improve to 2-1 in league play and 3-1 overall. Oswego opened its season with the loss. Each team managed just four hits in the contest.

After CHS scored twice in the first and Oswego answered with two in the second to make it a 2-2 game, Tyler Blake led off the Cortland fifth with a bunt single, advancing to second on an error on a pickoff and, two outs later, scoring what proved to be the winning run on a single to right by Noah Barber.

Cortland starter Caleb Thompson allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Nick Cody went the rest of the way, earning the win with 2 2-3 innings of scoreless one-hit throwing with three strikeouts.

The Buccaneers used two walks and a single to load the bases with one out in the sixth before Cody struck out the next two batters to end the threat. He then retired the side in order in the seventh to finish the game.

“We took a quick lead and thought we were well on our way to a good night at the plate,” CHS coach Ben Albright said. “Then their pitcher (starter Riley Kazarian-Crisafulli, who took the loss) settled in pretty nicely and made his way through our order. We talked about putting the ball in play, especially with two strikes; we got caught looking a few times. Tyler had a nice bunt in the fifth and we were able to get him across.

“Caleb threw very well; we have to figure out how to get his pitch count down and get a couple of more innings out of him. He has overpowering stuff and I think it will come as the season goes on. Nick did a good job for us; getting out of that jam in the sixth was huge.”

Jake Prunier led off the Cortland first with a triple and scored on a single to right by Jordan Shortsleeve. Noah Barber reached base on an error, Shortsleeve advancing to second on the play, and after a groundout moved each batter up a base a groundout by Cody scored Shortsleeve.

Oswego had two hits in the second, when it scored twice to tie the score. Gavin Neuland went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Buccaneers as the only player in the game with more than one hit. Kazarian-Crisafulli gave up four hits and one earned run in six innings with nine strikeouts. Austin Carroll pitched a hitless seventh with two strikeouts.

The Purple Tigers will face Auburn in a league game today at 4:30 p.m. at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. With their home field unplayable, the Maroons will be the home team in the contest.

Like this: Like Loading...