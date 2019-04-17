Homer scores easy victory over Tully

Even though the records coming into Tuesday’s girls lacrosse on George Butts Field were nearly the reverse of each other, Homer Central played great defense and mixed in multiple players on offense for a convincing 15-4 OHSL victory over visiting Tully.

Sarah Sovocool made her second varsity start and both she and Samantha Button each made five saves while Kloey Roos led the scoring attack with six goals and Mattie Riter added five goals and five assists for the Trojans. Homer improves to 1-1 in the Liberty Division and 2-3 overall. Tully drops to 2-2 in Patriot Division play and 4-2 overall.

“We encourage all our players to improve every game and to do what they can between each game to be the best they can be,” Homer coach Morgan Seibel said. “Sam and Sarah have been working with some goalie coaches and showing great improvement. We hope they can continue to grow each game.

“We spread things out today. A team can shutdown one or two players, but they can’t shut down a whole team that works together and moves the ball well. Our goal all season as been to make this team a scoring unit rather than just a few players. They have been doing a great job of finding their teammate and finding the back of the net.”

“Our defense did a great job of keeping the score to a single digit,” Homer co-coach Martha Nye added. “That was Morgan’s goal for the team today. They performed and did such a great job.”

Homer took advantage of a two-minute penalty and grabbed a 2-0 lead with the one player advantage. Kloey Roos and Caraline Riley each found the net off Riter assists for the two goal advantage just 19:43 into the game.

Tully got a shorthanded goal at the 19:08 mark when Jade Dillenbeck found the cage, but it was an 8-0 Trojan run that ended the half with Homer on top 10-1.

Riter started the run with a free position goal with 16:18 left in the half. From there, Roos added two more goals, Riter scored twice, Katie Sovocool had a free position goal, Madison Sciera netted one goal and Riley collected her second goal of the game with 58 seconds left in the half. Sovocool played the first half in the Homer goal with Button coming in for the second half.

The Trojans opened the second half with three straight goals for a 13-1 cushion. Riter scored off an assist from Karly Roos at the 23:38 mark. Riter scored again at the 20:12 mark with Sovocool assisting and Karly Roos scored two minutes later with an assist from cousin Annika Roos.

Tully made it 13-2 with 16:44 to play as Gemma Guy scored her lone goal of the game.

Kloey Roos got her final two goals with 15:40 and 10:45 remaining. Riter assisted on the first of the two goals while the second came off a free position.

Dillenbeck recorded her second goal with 6:30 left with guy getting the assist. Alison Carr closed out the Black Knight scoring with 2:50 showing for the 15-4 final.

Homer enjoyed a 27-12 advantage in shots, 27-11 edge in groundballs and 15-6 difference in draw controls. Mary Babbage made five saves for Tully.

“We played really well,” Kloey Roos said. “The defense was strong and our goalies did really good. It has been a rough start, but we are going to get it together now. It’s a lot better than having just one or two people scoring.”

Homer will return to action Thursday at Marcellus in a 1 p.m. Liberty Division contest.

