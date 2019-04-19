Brazo’s arm, Trojans’ bats key easy victory at Phoenix

PHOENIX — Jed Brazo pitched a solid game and the bats came alive as the Homer Central varsity baseball team posted a 12-2 OHSL Liberty Division victory over host Phoenix in five innings Thursday.

Brazo allowed two runs on four hits along with five strikeouts in four innings of work. Homer improved to 1-1 in division play and 2-2 overall while Phoenix is now 0-3 in the division and 1-5 overall.

“It was a good tune-up for the heart of league games next week,” Homer coach Robert Nasiatka said,” Jed pitched a good game. His curve ball was tough because of the wind.”

The game was tied a 2-2 after two innings. Charles Lines entered the game in the third inning and went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Nick Gravel led off the fourth with a double and Lines smacked a single to score Gravel. After a walk to Tyler Poole and passed ball, Homer had runners at second and third. Hunter White grounded out, but Lines scored from third and Poole moved to second before Jed Brazo doubled home Poole. Brazo later scored on a single by Braeden Rolfe and Rolfe would score after an Andrew Hage base hit. The Trojans sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning and repeated the effort in the fifth inning to pull away. Lines drove in two runs with his home run to start Homer’s fifth-inning scoring.

“Charles had a huge game,”Nasiatka said. “Tyler scored three runs for us.”

Rolfe pitched the fifth inning for the Trojans. Brazo, Rolfe, Hage, Collin McNeill, Gravel, Poole and White each had one hit for Homer.

Thomas Uhl, Connor Roberts, Ethan Fox, Tyler Redhead and Jason Alberici collected the five Phoenix hits.

Homer will host Bishop Grimes Monday before traveling to Marcellus Tuesday in OHSL action. Both games have 4:30 p.m. start times.

The Homer JVs beat CBA 4-3, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good as Tanner Douglas, who had three hits and three RBIs on the day, had a two-run single to tie the game and Richard lambrecht walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run.

Lambrecht pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the mound win. Jake Atkins pitched the first four innings, allowing no earned runs with three strikeouts.

The JVs host Weedsport Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

