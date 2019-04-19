Renovations to pool house could begin in September

By June of 2020 Cortland residents could find themselves preparing for a swim in a new pool house at Wickwire Pool.

“We’re just getting the ball rolling with that,” said John McNerney, director of the Cortland Youth Bureau.

McNerney said Thursday marked the beginning of the interview process with architect and engineering firms for the design and planning phase of the project to remodel the pool house at Wickwire Pool.

From there construction could begin in the fall, following the summer swimming season. “We hope to start construction in September 2019,” McNerney said.

The city is working with a budget of around $600,000 to renovate the building. Last year more than $500,000 was granted to the project through different grants — including $407,586 funded by the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Last month the Cortland Common council voted and approved the use of another additional $123,600 from Community Development Block Grant program income to help rehab the building.

Most of the work will be to update the existing building and bring it up to codes, McNerney said. “It’s a very old building,” he said.

The pool house was first built in the 1940s.

Renovations the city Youth Bureau plans to address, include:

• Electrical equipment.

• Plumbing.

• Making the building look more appealing.

The work would also bring the building up to compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Along with those items, McNerney said the Youth Bureau also hopes to connect the pool house with the new splash pad installed at Suggett Park last year.

“The project is progressing on time,” said Mayor Brian Tobin. “We don’t want to take things apart before the swim season.”

The pool house improvements will follow a $989,000 project in 2015 and 2016 to rebuild the seven-decade-old pool. The new pool has an L-shaped design and includes a ramp and stair access into a new shallow area for easier accessibility for children and people with wheelchairs. It includes a walled-off play area and eight 25-yard lanes at the deeper end for swimming laps.

