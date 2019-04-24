3 teens charged in January break-ins

A Cortland man and two teenagers have been arrested and charged with break-ins at businesses and organizations Jan. 9 in Cortlandville, less than three months after they were charged in a similar string of break-ins, Cortland County sheriff’s officers reported Tuesday.

Thomas M. Shutts, 19, of Elm Street, Cortland was arrested Thursday, a 17- year-old of Homer Avenue in Cortland was arrested Feb. 1, and a 16-year-old of Clinton Street in Cortland was arrested Monday.

Sheriff’s officers accused the three of trying to break into Doug’s Powersports Unlimited on Route 281, causing damage, and breaking into CoffeeMania on Groton Avenue, where they stole cash and merchandise. The three also entered the Grace Christian Fellowship Church on Route 281 in Cortlandville while the church was closed to the public, police said.

All three were charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, attempted third-degree burglary, felonies; two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

The charges follow an Oct. 20 arrest in which Shutts and three others — including the two teens charged in the January break-ins — were charged with five break-ins at four businesses between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, including Classy Chassy Carwash on Route 13, Cortlandville; Super Cream Ice Cream on Route 281, Homer; CNY Power Sports on Route 11, Cortlandville; and CNY Rental on Port Watson Street, Cortland.

In the January break-ins, Shutts was arraigned Thursday in Cortlandville Town Court and released without bail pending an appearance May 20 in town court. The 17-year-old was arraigned Feb. 1 in Cortlandville Town Court and held on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond pending a court appearance Feb. 4, although details were unavailable. The 16-year-old was arraigned Monday in the Youth Part of Cortland County Court and released pending a future appearance.

