Clinton Ave. work to begin

Adhan Piping Co. Inc., of Cortlandville will spend the summer replacing the water main on Clinton Avenue in Cortland as part of a three-phase, almost $14 million street project over two to three years.

The project on the well-traveled street is not expected to impede traffic too much, though, said Nic Dovi, the city’s buildings

and grounds maintenance supervisor. “We do our best to get people in and out.”

Adhan, a Cortlandville-based company, was recently awarded a contract for the water main portion of the project by the Cortland Common Council after submitting an almost $1.3 million bid.

However, the exact start date for the project hasn’t been decided, Dovi said. “We are working on finalizing paperwork.”

Mike Beckhorn, the manager of Express Auto Care at 146 Clinton Ave., isn’t really sure how the project will affect business.

“There’s nothing we can really do about it,” he added. Twenty 20 to 25 people typically access the shop through the day, as traffic comes and goes.

The project will be done out of order, with phase two happening before one and three.

Dovi said work will start at Clinton Avenue and River and Pomeroy streets and progress toward downtown Cortland. Dovi said once past Clinton Avenue near River and Pomeroy Streets, the neighborhood is mainly residential housing until the street approaches Main Street.

Dovi said the engineers and the state Department of Transportation worked to create a plan to ensure traffic wouldn’t be slowed too much.

The project, which is seven years in the making, is meant to improve the first impression people get of Cortland when they get off Interstate 81 at Exit 11.

Phase one is from Interstate 81 Exit 11 to Pomeroy and River streets. It will include road striping and adding crosswalks and is estimated to cost less than $700,000, Dovi said.

Phase 2 is the water main replacement on Clinton Avenue.

Phase 3, which counts for most of the rest of the cost, will include sewer and stormwater drain replacement, sidewalk improvements and paving.

Dovi said the design for phase 3 is about 90% done, but had no cost estimate. He expects it to be finished in the next few months. Once it is finished, he said it’s likely phase one and three will go out to bid together around this time next year with construction likely to begin in the summer, or if not in the spring then the winter before with construction starting in the spring.

Mack Cook, the city’s director of administration and finance, said he expects the project will take three years.

“It will take every day of those construction seasons, I think,” he said.

Cook said he got funding from several agencies and programs: Community Development Block Grant, the Environmental Facility Corp., state Department of Environmental Conservation, the federal Environmental Protection Agency — which specifically funds water projects — and state Department of State.

“We are trying to do this all with grants,” he said. “We are covering all the costs without raising taxes.”

