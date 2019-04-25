The Gift of a Conversation: Talking About End-of-Life Care

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM GUTHRIE CORTLAND MEDICAL CENTER

Imagine that your mom is chronically ill, and her condition has suddenly worsened. You worry that she may soon be too sick to make her own medical decisions. Would you know how to honor her wishes? How much should doctors intervene? And who would she want to speak for her if she’s unable to speak for herself?

Feel uneasy about talking with your loved ones about these things? You’re not alone. 92 percent of Americans say it’s important to discuss end-of-life decisions with their family, but only 32 percent have actually had “the talk”, according to The Conversation Project.

It’s tempting to put off but “the best time to talk about advance care directives is now,” says Rebecca Ribeiro, a medical social worker with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. “You never know what’s going to happen when you step out your door. I encourage everyone to do this for themselves, and to think about these things before you or a loved one are in crisis.”

What Are Advance Directives?

Advance directives are legal documents that spell out who can make decisions for you, as well as the care you want — or don’t want — to receive at the end of life. They don’t require a lawyer to fill out, but many people keep a copy on file with their family lawyer.

Young, healthy people should have a health care proxy and consider a living will. “A health care proxy is the person named by you to make health care decisions if you are unable to make them for yourself, while your living will is a written statement of your wishes if you are unable to speak for yourself,” explains Joan Skawski, director of quality improvement at Guthrie Cortland.

If you or a loved one is elderly or extremely ill, a MOLST makes sense. “A MOLST is a physician order that gives the caregiving team orders to follow about the patient’s preferences concerning life-sustaining treatment. A MOLST is recommended in cases where you may be expected to die within the next year and you have lost the ability to speak for yourself,” Skawski says.

Choosing Your Proxy

Patients admitted to the hospital often think they have a health care proxy, but they don’t understand that an actual form is needed to make it official, cautions Ribeiro. “During their hospital stay, they could become unable to make decisions because they’re too ill or have an altered mental status. Let’s say a patient has three kids, and all have different ideas of what that person would want and who should be in charge. Without a proxy in place, you run the risk of competing voices — all with legitimate authority– trying to make decisions on your behalf.”

End-of-life decisions are often made under stressful circumstances, so “it’s critical to appoint someone who can function well and make clear decisions in a difficult and emotional situation. The best person might not be your spouse. It might be your best friend, your sister, or another family member,” Skawski adds.

Having “The Talk”

Although it can feel uncomfortable, “the best thing you can do is talk to your family about what’s important to you,” Skawski says. “For example, you might say, ‘if there’s no hope of recovery, I don’t want to be kept alive.’ Your family needs to understand what’s important to you, as well as what you could or couldn’t live with.”

You don’t have to have these conversations all at once. “I recommend having them over time, with different people in your life,” says Ribeiro. “You might think you want a certain person to be your proxy, and then you discover you have differences in philosophy about end-of-life decisions, and perhaps that’s not the best person for you.”

Ribeiro’s best advice is to think of this conversation as a gift for yourself and for those who love you. “With advance directives in place, you’re not only helping yourself but also everyone who cares about you and who wants to do right by you. I’ve never met a doctor or family member who didn’t want to honor someone’s wishes, and if you have these documents, you make that possible,” Ribeiro says.

For NYS health care proxy forms visit www.health.ny.gov. Download a free advance directives conversation kit at www.theconversationproject.org.

