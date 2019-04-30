Cortland takes two from Fulton

The Cortland High baseball team swept an SCAC Empire Division doubleheader from Fulton Monday at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex, 11-2 and 10-1 in six innings.

The Purple Tigers, who have now won seven games in a row, improved to 5-2 in the league and 10-2 overall while Fulton is now 3-4 league and 3-5 overall. The first game, with the Red Raiders as the home team, was moved from Fulton. The second game was moved up from today.

Cortland scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings in the first game. Jason Carr’s two-run single keyed the third-inning outburst, which also included RBI singles by Noah Barber and Zach Norton and a misplayed fly ball that scored a run.

Adam Minnard hit a two-run double in the fourth, while Carr and North each had an RBI single and the fifth run scored on a fly ball that eventually led to a double play.

Nick Cody went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs, Carr went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Norton was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and Minnard doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Tyler Blake was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and an unearned run in four innings with three strikeouts while Carr threw three innings with five his and an earned run allowed with two strikeouts.

Anthony Carter went 2-fore-4 with a run scored for the Red Raiders. Ian Bogardus took the mound loss.

Caleb Thompson and Cody combined on a two-hitter in the second game. Starter and winner Thompson didn’t allow any hits in a scoreless 4 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Cody came on with two outs in the fifth after Thompson walked two batters with two outs and finished the game, allowing two hits and an earned run with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

CHS, as the home team, took charge early with three runs in each of the first two innings. Barber and Cody each singled home a run, sandwiched around a sacrifice fly by Thompson. Jordan Shortsleeve singled home two runs in the second and scored on a double by Thompson. A throwing error on a steal attempt scored the winners’ seventh run in the fourth, and they scored three more in the fifth on a fielder’s choice and RBI singles by Jake Prunier and Shortsleeve.

Nick Shaw, who started and was the losing pitcher, doubled home Cuinn Burlingham, who had singled, in the sixth for Fulton’s only run.

Cortland visits Syracuse Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

