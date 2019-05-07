Cortland, East Syracuse-Minoa trade lopsided wins

The Cortland High and East Syracuse- Minoa baseball teams both had reason to be happy and disappointed after Monday’s SCAC Empire Division doubleheader at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex.

Tyler Blake threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the first game as the Purple Tigers romped 21-1, collecting 16 hits and also taking advantage of 10 walks and 10 Spartan errors. ES-M was the home team in a contest moved up from today due to anticipated bad weather.

The Spartans came back with nine runs in the fourth inning of the second game and never looked back on their way to a 16-2 rout that ended Cortland’s nine-game winning streak. CHS is now 8-3 in league play and 13-3 overall while ES-M is 5-3 league and 5-6 overall.

Nick Cody was Cortland’s offensive standout in the first game, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Noah Barber went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, Jake Prunier swung a 2-for-3 bat with a triple, four RBIs and a run, Caleb Thompson was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs and Blake went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. In addition, Jason Carr and Ethan Hay each had a single and two RBIs.

Brendan Seburn and Ben Leib each had a single for ES-M.

The second game was settled after the Spartans’ outburst in the top of the fourth, which they entered already leading 6-2. The winners totaled 16 hits in the contest and drew nine walks while Cortland committed seven errors. Lucas Grabowski led the way for ESM, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs. Nolan Penoyer was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, Josh Gilkey (two RBIs, three runs) and Hunter Borkowski (two runs) both went 2-for-3 and Jacob Buell was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

Jordan Shortsleeve was 2-for-3 with a run and Prunier 2-for-4 with a double for Cortland.

Winning pitcher Dan Farris gave up six hits and two runs, one earned, with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Caleb Thompson was the losing pitcher, allowing six hits and seven runs, three earned, with one strikeout in three innings.

Cortland visits Jamesville-DeWitt this Monday starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Cortland JVs also split a doubleheader with ES-M, losing 14- 10 and winning 10-6, and are now 7-4 on the season. Max Gambitta went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs and Caden Congdon went 2-for-3 with a run. Kooper Knabe took the mound loss.

Congdon went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs in the second run and was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings. Andrew Partigianoni went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs in the second game.

The JVs host Syracuse East Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on Greg’s Field.

Like this: Like Loading...