Trojans hold off visiting Cazenovia

The Homer Central boys’ lacrosse team returned to OHSL Liberty Division action Tuesday in a successful Trojans’ Care Night on George Butts Field.

Jake Calabro scored the critical first goal of the fourth quarter to give Homer a two-goal lead and propel his team to a 9-6 victory over Cazenovia. The Trojans improve to 5-3 in Liberty American Division play and 9-5 overall. The Lakers fall to 1-7 in the Liberty National Division and 2-11 overall.

“Overall I was pleased with the game,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “I wanted us to come out quickly and we played a little sloppy in the first quarter. After that we settled down and played better. It was nice we shut Caz out in two quarters, though it was a battle all night. We continue to grow as a team and we got the job done.”

Homer and Cazenovia battled to a 3-3 draw through the first quarter, but the Trojans took a 5-3 advantage into halftime. Nate Evans scored off a Calabro assist with 4:36 left in the half to give Homer a 4-3 lead. Calabro got an unassisted goal 57 seconds later for the two-goal cushion.

The third quarter saw Homer built a 7-4 lead, but Cazenovia cut its deficit to 7-6 by the end of the stanza.

With 6:10 left in the game, Andrew Van Patten worked the ball into scoring position and got double-teamed, but dished the ball off to Calabro for the finish and an 8-6 lead. One more insurance goal gave the Trojans a 9-6 triumph.

Calabro finished with two goals and three assists while Dante Patriarco earned the hat trick with three goals and one assist. Yacavone added two goals and two assists. Ben Morenus netted one goal and added one assist, Nate Evans scored one goal and Van Patten had the one assist to complete the Homer scoring. Colin Perks was busy with 12 saves in goal.

Cole Basic and Cody Dickinson each scored two goals for Cazenovia. Gannon Houghton and Ty Freyer added one goal each for the Lakers while Brody Coleman handed out one assist. Ian Fostveit made two saves in the Cazenovia goal.

Homer will travel to Marcellus Friday for 7 p.m. non-league game. The Trojans close out the regular season this Tuesday by hosting Christian Brothers Academy at 5 p.m. on George Butts Field for Senior Night.

