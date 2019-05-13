2 county road jobs finished, 6 more planned

The Cortland County Highway Department has six construction projects left this summer that could impede traffic on roads across the county.

Two of the eight projects are complete. “Probably one third of the projects are done or close to complete,” said Charles Sudbrink, county highway superintendent.

Of the eight projects, the ones complete include repaving a half-mile of one lane on Lighthouse Hill Road in Cortlandville and repaving 1.4 miles of Otisco Valley Road in Preble.

Six more projects include:

• Repaving 2 miles of Kinney Gulf Road in Cortlandville, from Route 90 to Collegeview Drive. A tentative completion date is scheduled for this week.

• Repaving 0.8 miles of Parks Road in Homer, from Shippey Road to Town Line Road. A tentative completion date is this week.

• Repaving 2.2 miles of German Road in Willet. The project will be ongoing during the weeks of May 20 and May 27.

• Repaving 0.9 miles of East Holl Road in Cortlandville. The project is planned for the week of June 3.

• Repaving 0.6 miles of Old Groton Road in Cortlandville. The project is planned for the week of June 3.

• Repaving 1.2 miles of Taylor Valley Road in Solon. the project is planned for the week of June 10.

The projects total around $2 million in costs, said Trisha Jesset, Cortland County deputy highway superintendent.

While the highway department has dates for the projects, they are not set in stone.

“Some schedules may change,” Sudbrink said either because of weather or availability of materials.

Like this: Like Loading...