Bronx woman dies in Dryden crash

DRYDEN — A 26-year-old Bronx woman died Wednesday morning in a one-car crash on Livermore Road in Dryden.

Glennys Alandra Cordero, 26, was a passenger in a Kia Soul headed north about 3:39 a.m. on Livermore Road when the vehicle went off the east shoulder of the road and struck a tree, Tompkins County sheriff’s deputies said.

Cordero and the driver, who deputies did not identify, were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where Cordero was pronounced dead.

Livermore Road between Livermore Cross and Bahar Drive was closed until 9 a.m. to allow for crash investigation, deputies said. A state police accident reconstruction team, Tompkins Cortland Community College campus police, Dryden firefighters, Dryden Ambulance and the town of Dryden Highway Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies said.

