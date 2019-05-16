Purple Tigers rally past Buccaneers

OSWEGO — It took awhile, but the Cortland High baseball team came from behind to win Wednesday in Oswego.

The Purple Tigers scored four runs in the sixth inning and went on to score an 8-6 victory, improving to 9-3 in the SCAC Empire Division and 14-3 overall. The game had been suspended by weather on April 23 with the Buccaneers, now 1-9 league and 2-12 overall, leading 5-4.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth Tuesday when the game was resumed, CHS went ahead for good with four runs in the top of the sixth. Noah Barber and Caleb Thompson led off with singles to right to put runners at the corners before Nick Cody singled to left to score Barber and tie the game, runners still at the corners. A passed ball scored Thompson to give Cortland the lead for good and sent Cody to third, and he scored moments later on a single to right by Minnard, who went to second on the play. An outfield error again put runners on the corners and one out later Tyler Blake singled to right to score Minnard.

Oswego answered with one run in the seventh but could get no closer.

Blake went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the winners while Barber (double, RBI, two runs) and Minnard (two RBIs, run) both went 2-for-4. Thompson got the win to improve to 6-1 on the season, allowing nine hits and two earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts.

Sam Allen went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run for the Buccaneers and Noah Rogers went 2-for-4 with a run. Riley Kazarian-Crisafulli was the losing pitcher, going the distance and giving up 11 hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts.

The Purple Tigers next meet firstplace Jamesville-DeWitt in a pair of crucial league games, today at J-D starting at 4:30 p.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex.

Like this: Like Loading...