People concerned about what will happen to Virgil Elementary School after it closes in July can attend a meeting Wednesday to voice their thoughts.

Over the past year, the discussion on what to do with Virgil Elementary School has occurred between town officials and concerned citizens, said Sylvia Cook, a Virgil resident who has been working with others to find ideas for the building. “We don’t want the building to just sit there,” she said.

Last year, the Cortland Enlarged City School District decided to close Virgil and Parker elementary schools to save $1.4 million a year in staff costs and $6.3 million in renovations. Those closures will happen in July.

The details

What: Meeting to seek ideas on what to do with Virgil Elementary School

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Virgil Town Hall, 1176 Church St.

Another committee, the Parker School Task Force, is looking for options for Parker Elementary School. It plans a public meeting the same day to unveil a plan to bring two YWCA childcare programs, CAPCO and Cortland Christian Academy together in the 50,000-square-foot Parker school, an idea they had been working on since November.

Cortland school Superintendent Michael Hoose said Wednesday he had not heard about the Virgil meeting.

Residents don’t want to see the Virgil building abandoned or becoming a blight, Cook said.

Nolan Sinclair, a physical education teacher at Virgil Elementary School, holds the door open Wednesday while waiting for a kindergartner inside the building.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday residents can join Cook and town board members as they discuss ideas for the building and revenue options. The meeting will be at the Virgil Town Hall at 1176 Church St.

The 34,700-square-foot building needs some work. The school district estimated last year spending $1.2 million over 10 years to keep fit as a school or school-like facility.

Just keeping the heat on would add up; the district pay nearly $275,000 a year for electricity and natural gas for the building.

Still, the school building, which Cook said is in great shape, could have a number of uses.

Some ideas that have already surfaced include using the building as:

• A new town hall.

• Town office space.

• An American Red Cross emergency center.

• Rental space for conferences or weddings.

• Space for Cortland County Community Action Program Inc. or Family Health Network.

• Space for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cortland County.

“There are a lot of ideas,” Cook said.

Cook said people involved also want to hear opposing ideas to get an idea of crafting a use everyone agrees on.

