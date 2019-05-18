Thompson quiets Red Rams’ bats

Caleb Thompson helped the Cortland High baseball team end the regular season on a high note Friday evening.

Thompson threw a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts on Senior Night as the Purple Tigers romped to a 10-0 SCAC Empire win over the Red Rams at the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex, a day after host J-D had handed CHS a 9-2 defeat.

Cortland closed out the regular season at 10-4 in the league and 15-4 overall. Jamesville- DeWitt finished its league campaign at 11-3 and is 14-4 overall.

“That was the best game I’ve ever seen Caleb pitch,” CHS coach Ben Albright said. “He was hitting locations and his secondary pitches were working well. Overall, he was very effective. Noah Barber, our catcher, called a good game. The way he works with Caleb is really special.

“After we lost at J-D Thursday, with being down just 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, we were out to prove that we belong at the top of the league and the section. And Senior Night meant that the kids were extra focused.”

Jake Prunier led the hosts’ 10-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Blake had a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Jordan Shortsleeve a triple, RBI and run, Adam Minnard and Ethan Hay a single, RBI and run apiece, Nick Cody and Michael Jewett a single an two runs each and Thompson a single and

a run.

Mick Brotzki’s leadoff single in the second was the only hit the Red Rams had in the contest. Thompson retired the next 10 batters after that before issuing his only walk of the game. Red Rams starter Murphy Foss was the losing pitcher, giving up five hits and six runs (five earned) with two strikeouts in two innings. Brotzki went the rest of the way, allowing five hits and four runs (one earned) with two strikeouts in four innings.

The Purple Tigers got all the runs they’d need in a six-run second inning that was keyed by Blake’s three-run triple to right. Minnard and Hay had run-scoring singles to center and runnier drove in a run with a single to left.

Prunier had an RBI single to right in the fourth, a misplayed fly ball to right brought home another run in the fifth and Shortsleeve cracked his RBI triple to left in the sixth, scoring the final run on an error.

Friday’s game was the last scheduled home game for the team’s seniors — Thompson, Barber, Prunier, Shortsleeve, Cody, Jewett, and RickyG Young.

Cortland will find out its first opponent in the upcoming Section 3 Class A tournament at Wednesday’s seeding meeting.

The Cortland JVs are 8-7 on the season after Friday’s 8-1 loss at Auburn. Max Gambitta (triple, RBI, stolen base), Andrew Partigianoni and Caden Congdon all went 2-for-4, F.J. Ott scoring the team’s only run on Gambitta’s triple. Luciano DeVoto took the mound loss, with Scott Hourigan, Gambitta and Kooper Knabe also pitching for the purple Tigers.

The JVs visit Homer Wednesday in a 4 p.m. start at Preble Park.

