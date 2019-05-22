Purple Tigers romp past Carthage

The host fourth-seeded Cortland High girls’ lacrosse team roared to an 11-3 halftime lead on its way to a 16-5 win over fifth-seeded Carthage Tuesday evening in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal game on Moiseichik Field.

The Purple Tigers are now 7-10 overall advance to face top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt, the two-time defending sectional Class C champion, Thursday at Syracuse CBA, the time to be determined. The Red Rams improved to 15-1 Tuesday night with a 19-2 domination on eighth-seeded New Hartford.

Grace Call led the Tuesday scoring parade for CHS with five goals, giving her 34 on the season. Hannah Partigianoni scored three goals and added four assists and now has 54 goals and 60 assists for 114 points this season. Morgan Tabel had three goals and an assist (25-4-29) and Tsai Lewis three goals (20), Lauren Swartz with a goal and two assists (48-12-60) and Gabby Cranfield a goal in her first varsity game after being called up from the junior varsity.

Bella Smith made two saves in the first half for the winners and Daina Gutierrez stopped two shots in the second half.

Cortland had a 21-13 shot advantage and led in draw controls (15-4) and ground balls (14-12) as well.

“Knowing we have not been in a game setting for a full week was unsettling heading into the game tonight,” Purple Tigers coach Kindra Catalano said. “We are fortunate that we were able to get a solid group of players from the JV program to come up with us, practicing and playing a few minutes tonight. The first 15 minutes was a slow start for both teams.

“Hannah, Lauren, Grace, Morgan and Tsai had no problem finding the net today. They were ready to play intense, fast paced and smart lacrosse. Gabby Cranfield found herself her first varsity goal tonight also. Bella Smith and Dania Gutierrez split minutes in the goal and each tallied 2 saves. They are becoming more and more reliable in the cage and allowing their athletic ability to be seen.

“Grace and Hannah found success at the draw circle, with Grace dominating all over the place,” Catalano continued. “She pulled in eight draw controls to go with her five goals tonight. She had a role in causing turnovers in the midfield and slowing down their offensive sets. It was a really solid overall performance tonight. Players like Elyssa Yonta and Liz Decker really stepped up on defense. I am always amazed at the growth that I still witness in Kylie Davie, Tsai Lewis and Shyanne Lewis with each passing day.”

Emilie Robbins scored three goals for Carthage, which finished the season at 9-8. Rhiannon Burton and Gia Doldo each scored once while McKenzie Morgan had an assist and goalie Jayden Brown made four saves.

“We had a sideline full of excitement and energy and tonight we made less mistakes than Carthage did,” Catalano said. “We made sure that we controlled overthrown passes and ground balls, which makes a huge difference. We look to meet JD for the third time this season on Thursday. Hard work pays off and if I remind the players of nothing else, it is to go the extra mile because it is never crowded there.“

J-D won both meetings between the two teams this season, 18-10 at Cortland on April 11 and 17-9 at Jamesville-DeWitt on May 7.

