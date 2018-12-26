The crime rate in Cortland County has dropped 50 percent since 1992, yet the number of jail inmates the county is responsible for has more than doubled.

What’s causing that?

The county’s jail is rated for 57 inmates, yet routinely houses 90, 100 or more, some in exercise space re-purposed as a dormitory, others at other counties’ jails.

How do we fix that?

Following a six-month investigation with the assistance of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Cortland Standard reporter Nick Graziano has found the causes of the burgeoning jail population aren’t as simple as crime, and the solutions aren’t as simple as not putting people in jail.

In this five-part series, we investigate some of the mystery behind bars.