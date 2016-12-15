Purple Tiger grapplers take down Panthers

The Cortland High wrestling team broke open a close match with three consecutive pins Wednesday night en route to a 53-21 non-league win over host Port Byron/Union Springs.

The Purple Tigers, who improved to 8-4 on the season, trailed 23 -21 before senior Dakoatah Miller gave them the lead for good by pinning Chris Hickey in 4:41 at 182 pounds to improve to 10-1 on the season with seven pins.

The win was the 105th of Miller’s CHS career. Freshman Devin Marks then flattened Aaron Clark in 3:59 at 195 pounds to improve to 7-3 with two pins, and junior Brandon McClendon put Eric Hickey’s shoulders to the mat in 2:40 at 220 to make it 39-23 in favor of the visitors and is now 1-1 with the pin.

Forfeits were awarded to freshman Cayden Ross at 185 and seventh-grader Josh Rowland at 99 to close out the scoring.

Also winning by pin for Cortland were senior Dane George in just 55 seconds over Kyler Hall at 145 and senior Kiegan Brown in 2:20 over Leland Sumner at 152.

George is 10-2 with four pins this season and now has 117 career wins, while Brown is 10-1 with four pins and has 121 wins as a high school wrestler.

Junior Aaron Kelchner stayed perfect through 12 matches this season (with seven pins) with a 6-3 decision over Tyler Parker at 138. Freshman Kayden Haynes is 6-3 (with three pins) after opening the match with a forfeit win at 106 pounds.

The Purple Tigers will compete in the Gene Mills Tournament in Phoenix Saturday starting at 9 a.m.