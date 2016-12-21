OHSL Boys’ Basketball : Rivers hits milestone as Trojans top Marcellus

MARCELLUS – Jacob Rivers moved into second place on the all-time 3-point shots made list Tuesday night as the senior helped Homer Central pick up win number three on the basketball season.

Rivers buried four 3-pointers and netted 18 points as the Trojans (3-1 overall) downed host Marcellus 60-55 in non-league basketball action. Rivers has 74 career treys to pass Cody Endress (71, 2001-04) for the runner-up spot to Casey Cleary (86, 2009-13).

“We played well tonight after the first quarter,” said Homer coach Sean Malone, whose team trailed 18-11 after the opening eight minutes. “We didn’t even play that bad in the first, we got good looks just couldn’t finish them and they made some shots against our man defense. We switched to zone and calmed down and stayed with it and started to gather some rebounds.

“It was a fun game and we had positive contributions from the guys on the floor,” he continued. “We finally were able to get our offense going and scored some points.”

Rivers hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and Kyle Hess added eight points as Homer pulled to within 32-20. Steve Walter got all of his six points in the third quarter as Homer took a 47-43 lead after three quarters. The Trojans only got five points from the field in the fourth quarter but sealed the win by going eight-for-13 from the free throw stripe.

Hess finished the game with nine points for Homer. Bryant Quinlan added nine points to the Trojan attack.

“Walter, (Lannis) Dodge and Quinlan all had solid second halves and competed down low giving us a few offense rebounds late to waste more clock,” Malone said. “We had very few turnovers and passed the ball well.

Tom Fiacchi paced Marcellus with 20 points. He was the only Mustang in double figures.

Homer will return to SUNY Cortland’s Corey Gymnasium Friday night, hosting Bishop Ludden in an OHSL Freedom Division contest. The JVs tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

HOMER JVs were close after one quarter Tuesday before Marcellus pulled away for an easy 67-26 victory.

“We need to box out and be more physical,” Homer coach Rex Ryan said. “A lot of mental errors, bad shots and turnovers. We’ve got to move on and focus on the next game.”

Colin McNeil led the Trojans (1-3) with five points.