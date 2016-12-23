OHSL Volleyball: Purple Tigers run win streak to five

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Cortland’s Kacie Hubbard returns the ball to Port Byron in the second game of Thursday night’s match.

The Cortland High volleyball team made it five wins in a row Thursday night by sweeping visiting Port Byron 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.

“We started out pretty slowly,” Purple Tigers coach Cheri Olson said after her team had improved to 6-2 in the OHSL Freedom/Liberty Division and overall. “We were down for most of the first set until we finally tied it up at 14-14. After that it went back and forth until we finally closed it out. We had the lead for most of the next two sets.

“I think the girls are slowly gaining the confidence needed leading up to sectionals,” Olson said. “I am noticing more and more how much individuals have improved this season. We are about halfway through the regular season, so I am.excited to see what we can do in the second half.”

Freshman middle blocker/right side Kayci Olson led a balanced CHS squad with six kills, an assist and a dig while senior outside hitter Kacie Hubbard had five kills and five digs.

Junior middle blocker Natalie Gier had five kills, two blocks and an ace, senior setter Chloe Bush 14 assists, six aces, two digs and a kill, senior libero Kristin Bush seven digs, two kills and an ace, senior outside hitter Allison Holl seven digs and an ace, junior libero Jade Shively seven digs and an ace and senior setter Natalie Moore three kills, four assists and a block.

Port Byron, now 3-5 in the OHSL Patriot National and overall, got six kills, 10 digs, two aces and an assist from Olivia Martens and four digs and four assists from Marissa Recchio.

Cortland will compete in the Watertown Pink-Out Tournament on Dec. 30 and return to league play Jan. 5, hosting Tully immediately following the 5:30 p.m. JV match.

CORTLAND JVs beat Port Byron 25-7, 25-16 and have also won five in a row to sit at 6-2. Sophomore libero Mykayla Moran had nine digs for the Purple Tigers while freshman outside hitter Chloe Root had five kills and 12 aces, freshman libero Hannah Aldrich 11 digs, sophomore middle blocker Lily Devlen six kills, freshman outside hitter Tori Cruz four kills and freshman setter Marissa Chierchio 12 assists.

The Cortland JVs are off until their Jan. 5 home match with Tully.