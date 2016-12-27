High School Sports: Busy holidays ahead for local athletes

While students at the local high schools are off for vacation this week, there is still plenty of local sporting action to take in, starting today with a handful of events. A two-day track event gets underway at SUNY Cortland’s Lusk Field House, the Freshmen-Sophomore Meet today and the Junior-Senior Meet Wednesday. Dryden, Groton and Marathon will be competing in the event, which starts at 9 a.m. each day.

DeRuyter’s Steve W. Camelbeek Honorary Boys’ Basketball Tournament will take place today and Wednesday. The Marathon boys’ basketball team will host Oxford today in non-league play, the JV start set for 5:30 p.m.

The schedule of tournament action is as follows:

BASKETBALL

DeRuyter’s Camelbeek Tournament schedule has Onondaga and Brookfield meeting at 6 p.m. today before DeRuyter hosts Otselic Valley at 7:30 p.m. in what will be a Central Counties League game. The consolation game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the title contest at 7:30 p.m.

The JV tournament has DeRuyter facing Otselic Valley at 3 p.m. today followed by Onondaga vs. Brookfield at 4:30 p.m. The consolation and championship games are at 3 and 4:30 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday.

The Cortland High Booster Club Holiday Tournament matches the Purple Tiger boys and McGraw at 7 p.m. Wednesday after Dryden and Chenango Forks meet at 5:15 p.m. The consolation game is slated for 5:15 p.m. Thursday with the championship to be decided starting at 7.

The Dryden and Chenango Forks JV teams get things started Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., with Cortland and McGraw beating at 3:30. The consolation game is at noon Thursday, with the championship at 1:45 p.m. The annual Alumni Game takes place at 3:45 p.m, with all interested players asked to report to the downstairs gym by 3 p.m.

Cortland High’s girls will take on Camden at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Camden High in the first round of the Blue Devils’ Tournament. The JVs will also face Camden in the first round in a 6:15 p.m. start at the middle school. The other teams in the field on both levels are Central Square and New Hartford.

The varsity consolation and championship games take place Thursday at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively, at the high school. The JV consolation is at 2:45 p.m. and the championship at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, both at the middle school.

Homer girls will compete in the Chittenango Tournament Thursday and Friday. The Trojans meet Oneida in the first round with the JVs playing at 2 p.m. Thursday and the varsity at 5:30 p.m. Chittenango and Fulton are the other two teams in the tournament.

Friday has the JV consolation at 11 a.m., the JV championship at 12:30 at one site with the varsity consolation at 1:15 p.m. and championship at 3 p.m. at the high school.

Marathon girls will host a tournament Thursday and Friday at McDonald Gymnasium. Thursday has Marathon and Spencer-Van Etten JVs meeting at 1 p.m.; Tully and Chenango Forks JVs play at 3 p.m.; Tully varsity vs. Chenango Forks tips off at 5:30 p.m. with Marathon and S-VE varsity wrapping things up at 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule has the JV consolation at 1, JV championship at 3, varsity consolation at 5:30 and varsity championship at 7.

DeRuyter and McGraw girls are both in the Fabius-Pompey Holiday Tournament Wednesday and Thursday. The Rockets take on LaFayette at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the 7 p.m. game between the Eagles and the hosts.

The consolation is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the championship contest at 7 p.m.

Homer boys will play two games over the break. The Trojans travel to Phoenix Wednesday to face Phoenix with the JVs at 1 p.m. and varsity at 3 p.m. Homer varsity will travel to Wells College Friday to face Moravia at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the Section 3-4 Showcase. Homer and Moravia JVs meet at 1 p.m. at Moravia High School.

Groton boys will travel to Candor Wednesday with the JV game tipping off at 5 p.m. The Indians varsity team will head to Wells College Friday to face Waterville at 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

The Cortland-Homer Golden Eagles Holiday Tournament is set for Thursday and Friday at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex. Cazenovia and Rye Town/Harrison face off at 2:15 p.m. Thursday to get things started, with the hosts meeting Ontario Bay at 5 p.m. in a league contest. The consolation game starts at 11:30 a.m. Friday, with the championship on the line in a 1:45 p.m. start.

WRESTLING

Cortland will compete in the SPC. Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament in Oswego today (starting at 10 a.m.) and Wednesday (9 a.m.).

Homer and Marathon will both be in the field for the Windsor Holiday Tournament Wednesday (noon) and Thursday (10 a.m.).

INDOOR TRACK

Cortland’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Oscar B. Jensen Relays starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Onondaga CC’s SRC Arena. Homers’ boys and girls squads will compete in the afternoon session of the same event beginning at 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cincinnatus will compete in the Cato-Meridian Tournament Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.

Cortland will be part of the Watertown Pink Out Tournament Friday, also set to start at 9 a.m.