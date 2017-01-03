Women’s College Basketball: Montclair outguns Cortland hoopsters

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair State scored more than half of its points from 3-point range and the nationally 11th-ranked Red Hawks defeated visiting Cortland 66-49 in a non-league women’s basketball game.

The Red Hawks remained perfect on the season at 12-0 with the victory.

Cortland is now 4-6 and will return to SUNYAC play by hosting New Paltz Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Oneonta Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cortland held Montclair to just 10-of-31 shooting (32 percent) inside the arc, but the hosts made 12-of-25 shots (48 percent) from 3-point distance.

Katie Sire led Montclair with 29 points, including 6-of-8 accuracy from long distance, and also registered five steals, six rebounds and three assists.

Rachael Krauss scored 12 points (4-of-10 from 3-point range) and Kate Tobie made 2-of-3 treys and ended with 10 points and five assists.

Kristy Vitucci led Cortland with 14 points. She made 4-of-9 attempts from the 3-point line. Cassidy Chapko (Valley Falls/Hoosic Valley) scored 12 points and Alyssa Crosby added seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Danielle Levine led the Red Dragons with seven rebounds and shared the team lead with three assists.

Cortland shot 44 percent from the floor in the first half, including 5-of-8 from 3-point distance, but was held to 29 percent in the second half and finished at 36 percent.

Cortland led 14-8 to start the game and held a 20-19 at the end of the first quarter. Montclair eventually took the lead for good at 26-23 on a Tobie 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the half.

Montclair led 37-30 at halftime behind Sire’s 17 points, and the Red Hawks extended their lead to 52-36 on a Sire trey with 2:07 left in the third.

The Red Dragons made a push early in the fourth quarter. They drew within 10 in the first minute on hoops by Crosby and Chapko, and later cut a 14-point deficit to eight with 6:07 left on back-to-back 3-pointers from Chapko and Vitucci.

Montclair, however, finished the game on a 10-1 run, with Sire scoring the first five of those decisive points.