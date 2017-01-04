OHSL Boys’ Basketball: Torrid Trojans burn CBA

SYRACUSE — Homer Central came out on fire and controlled Tuesday’s OHSL Freedom Division boys’ basketball road game.

The Trojans jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and rolled to the 61-47 triumph over host Syracuse CBA. Riley McEvoy paced the offense with 22 points as Homer improved to 1-1 in Freedom National Division play and 5-3 overall. CBA falls to 2-1 in Freedom American play and 4-4 overall.

“It was a completely different team tonight than the one that showed up last Friday against Moravia,” Homer coach Sean Malone said. “The guys came out shooting the ball great tonight. We won the rebound battle at both ends and finished right from the start. The bench and rotation got a little shorter in the second half mostly due to the fact that the six to seven guys that were in there gave me no reason to make a change. We used timeouts down the stretch to get some extra breathers for the guys and they played great.”

After leading by 13 after the first quarter, Homer pushed its advantage to 29-14 by halftime. The Trojans maintained their advantage during second half play.

“They handled the pressure that CBA came with in the second half and rewarded themselves with easy buckets,” Malone said. “We really shot the ball well tonight and had four guys in double figures.”

Jacob Rivers added 16 points to the Homer attack. Stephen Walter pumped in 12 points while Bryant Quinlan checked in with 11 points.

Dan Damico netted a game-high 26 points for Christian Brothers Academy. Paul Aversa and LeMar Peters each added seven points.

Homer will return to OHSL Freedom Division action Friday. The Trojans travel to Cortland High for a 7 p.m. contest. JV play begins at 5:30 p.m.

HOMER JVs fell t0 2-6 on the season after dropping a 51-39 game at Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday.

“The guys fought hard,” Homer coach Rex Ryan said. “We were in the game all the way to the end. Just some silly mistakes and missed layups cost us near the end of the game. Nick Barnes played great for us. He made some big shots and did well distributing the ball. Derek Fickett fought in the paint all game and was a dominant presence on the boards.”

Barnes led Homer with 16 points. Fickett chipped in with nine points.

CBA had two players in double figures. Ryan Mackenzie scored a game-high 17 points with Nick Valenti netting 11 points.