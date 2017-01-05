CCL: Fourth quarter key to Rockets’ victory

The DeRuyter girls’ basketball team improved to 3-2 in the Central Counties League and 5-4 overall Wednesday night with a 50-38 win over host Cincinnatus.

The McGraw girls’ basketball team lost to visiting Morrisville Eaton 49-12 in non-leage play while in another league game first-place Stockbridge Valley beat Otselic Valley 51-31. The host DeRuyter volleyball team was beaten by non-league opponent Fabius-Pompey 25-10, 25-16, 27-25.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DeRuyter 50, Cincinnatus 38: The Rockets outscored the Red Lions 19-7 in the fourth quarter, which started with the teams tied 31-31. DeRuyter led 13-2 after one quarter and 22-11 at halftime before Cincy caught fire in the third, outscoring its guests 20-9 to forge the tie heading into the final eight minutes.

Senior forward Andrea Chapman took game honors with 20 points for the winners, complemented by senior guard Micheala Gordon with 12. The Red Lions were led by junior guard Kyleigh Eaton with 12 points and senior guard Madelynne Newton with 11.

“It was a good game,” Red Lions coach Joe Hobby said. “DeRuyter got up on us early and we fought back. Our girls showed great resolve. I think that in the end we ran out of gas. Credit DeRuyter for slowing the game down in the fourth and using their size advantage against us. It should be a good game there later in the year. It usually is.”

Cincy was to visit Afton today in a 5:30 p.m. non-league game while DeRuyter next sees action on Tuesday, visiting league-leading Stockbridge Valley at 5:30 p.m.

Morrisville-Eaton 49, Mc-Graw 12: Despite showing up late, the Warriors won for the first time in seven games this season and dropped the Eagles to 0-9 overall. Junior forward Jeanne Beveridge led the hosts with six points.

“This might have been our most poorly played game,” Eagles coach Alex Stacy said. “Morrisville-Eaton had some difficulty getting to the school and ended up arriving late. We did not take advantage of it. It’s disappointing, it really is. Karissa Wilbur (eighth-grade guard) wasn’t feeling well before the game and couldn’t play in the first half, which hurt us tremendously. A lot of what we do runs through her, so not having her out there was a huge loss for us.”

McGraw was slated to host Brookfield at 5:30 p.m. today in a CCL game.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, DeRuy-ter 0: Sophomore setter-rightside hitter Tayler Marshall had 10 assists and three aces for the Rockets, who fell to 0-6 overall, while senior middle hitter Emily Pelcher had five kills, a dig and a block and senior middle hitter Karen Warner had four kills and a block. The Falcons (5-4) were led by senior Audrey McConnell, who had eight kills and three aces. Senior Melissa Kummerow had five kills and three aces and junior Kennedy Enderie 10 assists and a kill for the Falcons.

DeRuyter was to visit Cincinnatus in CCL play today, the JVs getting things started at 5:30 p.m.