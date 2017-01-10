Sears named to Class B All-State Football 1st team

Homer Central’s Luke Sears put the final exclamation mark on his stellar third year of football.

The Trojan senior right tackle was named to the New York State Sportswriters Association Class B First Team Offense while class mate, fellow team captain and left guard Cody Johnson earned Class B Fourth Team Offense.

Groton had a trio of players selected when senior running back Dylan Cooper was named Class D Second Team Offense, senior linebacker Matt Gombas was named Class D Second Team Defense and senior linebacker Keller Pai was named Class D Third Team Defense.

Homer won its fourth straight Section 3 B West title this fall with a 5-1 record and finished 8-2 overall, in the Class B Championship Game to Cazenovia in the Carrier Dome by a 31-7 count.

Trojan coach Gary Podsiedlik commented on Sears and his honor.

“Coach for 10 years or 50 years, if you are fortunate enough to coach one Luke Sears in that career then you should consider yourself lucky,” Podsiedlik said. “Luke was our captain, a First Team All-League selection, a First Team ALL-CNY, and now 1st Team All State and he was a worthy of consideration as the ALL-CNY Small School Player of the Year. Not to shabby when playing the offensive and defensive line has been your specialty. Kind, caring, and tough, Luke has been a leader in every sense of the word. He earned the “Czarnecki No. 68 Honor” for his dedication to his team from our staff and he earned the “Czarnecki Players Award” from his teammates.

Sincerity, focus and hard work does pay off and Luke Sears has spent his entire student-athlete career reinforcing that principle. We may find another player that might produce some of the statistics and results that Luke did, but we will never find another three-year starter like him. Luke represents all that is right with high school athletics.

Joining Sears on the Class B First Team Offense selections are co-Players of the Year Andrew Murphy (Glens Falls-Section 2, WR, Sr.) and L.J. Watson (Chenango Forks-4, RB, Sr.), Eric Bartnik

(Cheektowaga-6, QB, Sr.), Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls-2, QB, So.), Alton Ingram (Dunkirk-6, RB, Sr.), Ray Leach (Batavia-5, RB, So.), Aaron Sampson (Glens Falls-2, RB, Jr.), Todd Thompson (Pioneer-6, RB, Sr.), Winston Britton (Hackley-AIS, WR, Sr.), Stephan Parker (Cheektowaga-6, WR, Sr.), Chauval Black (Dunkirk-6, OL, Sr.), Ryan Ehrets (Chenango Forks-4, OL, Sr.), Garrett Boldt (Olean-6, All-Purpose, Sr.) and Brendyn Stillman (Waverly-4, Punter, First Team Defense honorees are Anthony Ray (Batavia-5, DL, Jr.), Casey Rogers (Westhill-3, DL, Sr.), Lucas Sanders (Glens Falls-2, DL, Sr.), Hannes Boehning (Rye Country Day-AIS, LB, Sr.), Connor Breit (Nanuet-1, DL, Sr.), Cory Hagerman (Windsor-4, LB, Sr.), Tim McDonald (Chenango Forks-4, LB, Sr.), Ian Baker (Springville-6, DB, Sr.), Rob DiNola (Westlake-1, DB, Jr.), Brody Metcalf (Livonia-5, DB, Sr.) and Danny Roell (Seaford-8, DB, Sr.)

Other Section 3 and 4 Class B selections, by unit, include Second Team Offense picks Austin Enders (Cazenovia-3, RB, Sr.), Hunter Bodine (Waverly-4, WR, Sr.), Luke Norstad (Marcellus-3, OL, Jr.), Brandin Paulhamus (Chenango Forks-4, OL, Sr.) and Kieran Horton (Windsor-4, Kicker, So.); Second Team Defense Ben Nichols (Cazenovia-3, DL. Sr.) and Hunter Hendrix (Chittenango-3, LB, Sr.); Third Team Offense Nate Garlow (Marcellus-3, WR, Sr.) and Caleb Marshall (Owego-4, OL, Sr.);

Third team Defense Tiernen Joseph (Chenango Forks-4, DL, Jr.), Logan Wendt (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill-3, DL, Sr.), Aaron Trumino (Chenango Valley-4, LB, Sr.), Tom Fiacchi (Marcellus-3, DB, Sr.) and Cole Rifanburg (Norwich-4, DB, Sr.); Fourth Team Offense DanteTuro (Mexico-3, QB, Sr.), Cody Thorp (Cazenovia-3, RB, Sr.), A.J. DeSantis (Maine-Endwell-4, OL, So.) and Cody Johnson (Homer-3, OL, Sr.); Fourth Team Defense Devin Smith (Utica Notre Dame-3, DL, Sr.) and Mike Ladd (Mexico-3, LB, Sr.) and Fifth Team Defense Tim Hawley (Susquehanna Valley-4, DB, Sr.)

IN CLASS C, Bishop Kearney senior running back Dahmir Pross from Section 5 was the Player of the Year. (Bishop Kearney-5, RB, Sr., 5-9, 175) Section 3 and 4 selections were First Team Offense David Crow (Newark Valley-4, RB, Sr.), Devin Roes (Lowville-3, OL, Sr.), Trentyn Rupert (Newark Valley-4, OL, So.) and A.J. Coleman (Newark Valley-4, K, Sr.);

First Team Defense Jake Payne (Newark Valley-4, DL, Sr.) and Brett Stewart (Newark Valley-4, DB, Sr.); Second Team Defense Aaron Gorsline (Newark Valley-4, DL, Sr.) and Shawn Pridell (Lowville-3, DL, Sr.); Third Team Offense Jordan Mull (Altmar-Parish-Willmstown-3, RB, Sr.), Hunter Richard (Holland Patent-3, RB, Sr.), Peyton Cronk (General Brown-3, OL, Sr.) and Gary Everspaugh (Canastota-3, OL, Sr.) and Third Team Defense Jasper Russell (General Brown-3, DL, Sr.), Jessey Lynch (Sherburne-Earlville-4, LB, Jr.) and Cory Mellnitz (Lowville-3, LB, Sr.).

IN CLASS D, Maple Grove senior running back Brad Benson from Section 6 was the Player of the Year.

Section 3 and 4 selections include First Team Offense Darren Smith (Sidney-4, QB, So.), Joe Benedict (Sandy Creek-3, RB, Jr.), Luke Erickson (Greene-4, RB, Sr.), Vincenzo Alteri (Watertown IHC-3, WR, Sr.), Alex Hoskins (Sidney-4, WR, Sr.), Collin Karl (Sidney-4, OL, Sr.) and Josh Wilson (Harpursville/Afton-4, AP, Jr.); First Team Defense Jake Lyon (West Canada Valley-3, DL, Sr.) and Nick Manino (Frankfort-Schuyler-3, LB, Sr.); Second Team Offense Dylan Cooper (Groton-4, RB, Sr.), Chase Doxtader (Dolgeville-3, RB, Jr.), Madison Hoover (Harpursville/Afton-4, RB, Sr.) Joseph Connor (Bishop Ludden-3, WR, Jr.), Brevon Gilmore (Greene-4, OL, Sr.), Jacob Morrison (Unatego/Franklin, OL, Sr.) and Antonio Aceto (Herkimer-3, AP, Sr.);

Second Team Defense Akim Betsey (Onondaga-3, DL, Sr.), Matt Gombas (Groton-4, LB, Sr.), Shawn Pierson (West Canada Valley-3, LB, Sr.), Evan Gantley (Onondaga-3, DB, Sr.) and Bryce Macina (Onondaga-3, DB, Sr.); Third Team Offense Ryan Enos (Oriskany-3, QB, Sr.), Sh’ikem Lee (Bishop Ludden-3, QB, Jr.), Xavier Cruz (Oxford-4, RB, So.), Skyler Marshall (Sandy Creek-3, OL, Sr.), Derrick Stark (Elmira Notre Dame-4, AP, Sr.) and Mitchell Walters (Greene-4, K, Jr.) and Third Team Defense Mason Schloop (West Canada Valley-3, DL, Jr.), Keller Pai