CCL Roundup: First-place Eagle spikers in sweep

The McGraw volleyball team stayed atop the Central Counties League standings Monday night with a 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 win over host DeRuyter.

Visiting Cincinnatus, meanwhile, lost to Port Byron 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23 in a non-league match.

In CCL girls basketball action, host McGraw lost to Otselic Valley 51-26 and visiting Brookfield beat Cincinnatus 61-30.

VOLLEYBALL

McGraw 3, DeRuyter 0: Jade VanWagenen had four kills, six aces and two blocks for the Eagles, now 5-2 league and 6-2 overall. Alex Duff had four aces, two assists and a block for the winners, who also got three aces, two digs, a kill and an assist from Audrey May, two kills and two assists from Lynesie Busby-VanCise and four digs from Hanna Bordwell.

DeRuyter (1-5, 1-7) got four kills and an ace from Emily Pelcher, nine assists and three aces from Tayler Marshall, four digs and two aces from Mikayla Quigley and three kills and a block from Karen Warner.

“The girls had a slow start with being behind for most of the first set, but showed their perseverance and resilience and came back to win that first set, and then the next two without much difficulty,” Eagles coach Lorrie Tanner said. “Their serving was very strong and, as usual, they played very well as a team. It is hard to figure out which players stand out on this team because they all seem to take turns shining. We will be spending the next couple of days preparing to defeat Stockbridge Valley.”

That match will take place Thursday on the Cougars’ home court starting at 7 p.m. The Rockets are now off until Jan. 19, when they host Stockbridge Valley starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV match.

Port Byron 3, Cincinnatus 1: The Red Lions fell to 2-6 overall despite 10 kills, an ace and a block from Remington Blasdell, four kills, five aces and an assist from Cheyenne Nowalk and 13 assists, two aces and a kill from Emily Price.

“We didn’t start off strong, but started to really play our game as the match went on,” Cincy coach Kristin Russell said. “But that wasn’t quite enough to pull out the ‘W’. Remington did a great job at the net for us and really put a spark in our offense. Emily also did a nice job setting and made some great choices with her sets. We just need to find our groove for the next couple weeks and keep pushing through.”

The Panthers (4-6) were led by Olive Martens, who had six kills, 24 assists, six digs and two aces. Allison Ryan had seven kills, six aces, nine digs and an assist for the winners while Marissa Recchio had eight kills, three aces, two digs and one assist and Emily Ryan eight kills, three aces, one assist, one block and one dig.

In a report that was inadvertently omitted from Monday’s paper, Cincinnatus fell to Weedsport 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 Saturday in another non-league match.

Blasdell led the Red Lions with five kills, three aces and four digs. Nowalk had four kills, two aces and a dig while Summer Delepine and Jacqueline Golicki had three digs each. The Warriors (4-6 overall) got 10 kills, three aces and two blocks from Makala Adams.

The Red Lions travel to Brookfield Thursday for a CCL match, the JVs getting things underway at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Otselic Valley 51, McGraw 26: Karissa Wilbur had 12 points and Paige Euson eight for the Eagles, who remained winless in six league games and 11 contests overall. The Vikings improved to 3-2 in the league and 4-5 overall.

“This game felt very similar to our last game (a 53-24 loss to visiting Brookfield last Thursday),” McGraw coach Alex Stacy said. “We started well, played good defense, and shots were dropping. We have to get used to doing well. It seems as though once something starts to go wrong we let it snowball. We have to be able to stop the big runs we give other teams.”

The Eagles visit Madison Wednesday, the tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Brookfield 61, Cincinnatus 30: Kyleigh Eaton had 10 points and three steals for the Red Lions (1-5, 1-7), Delaney Rutan with eight points, four steals and two rebounds while Destiny Bushnell had six points, three rebounds and a steal, Sarah Clements six points and three rebounds and Madelynne Newton four rebounds and an assist.

Chalee Wratten and Madilyne Kupris shared game honors with 20 points each for the Beavers (2-2, 5-2), complemented by Jaelyn Vleer-Elliott with 11 points.

Brookfield led 13-10 after one quarter and 26-15 at halftime before putting the game away with a 21-7 third-quarter advantage to take a 47-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cincy’s next game is Jan. 18 at McGraw, starting at 5:30 p.m.