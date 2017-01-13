OHSL Volleyball: Pulaski sweeps CHS

Bob Ellis/staff photographer

Kacie Hubbard of Cortland slams the ball over the net against Pulaski on Thursday.

The Cortland High volleyball team led in all three sets against visiting Pulaski Thursday night…and lost all three.

The Purple Tigers fell to 5-5 in the OHSL Freedom Liberty League and 6-5 overall in a 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 loss to the Blue Devils, now 3-4 in the OHSL Patriot National and 3-5 overall.

“We had the lead in all three sets and ended up falling short each time,” CHS coach Cheri Olson said. “We are doing great things on the court in between error after error. Pulaski was another team that just kept the ball in play. I think that we passed and played defense very well. We will continue to work on executing our offense.”

Kristin Bush had 39 digs, two kills and an ace for Cortland, Chloe Bush with 24 assists, four digs and three aces. Natalie Gier had nine kills, two blocks and two aces, Kacie Hubbard six kills, seven digs and an ace, Grace Call four kills, six digs, two aces and a block and Kayci Olson three kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks.

The Purple Tigers are off until this Thursday, when they host Faith Heritage after the 5:30 p.m. JV match.

The Cortland JVs won their eighth match in a row Thursday, 25-21, 27-25 over Pulaski, to improve to 9-2 on the season. Maggie Burhans had six kills in the match and served six points in a row in the second set to bring the hosts back from an eight-point deficit. Tori Cruz and Amanda Parzynski had four kills each for the winners, Hannah Aldrich with 11 digs and Lily Devlen with two kills.