IAC Basketball: Groton boys bounce back

GROTON – It was good to be home.

Canaan Bowie netted 29 points as Groton boys got back on track after stubbing their toes Thursday night at Lansing. With Bowie’s helped, the Indians posted a 60-47 Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Division basketball victory over Whitney Point at Richard Court Gymnasium.

In other boys North action, Moravia downed Dryden 60-38, Lansing defeated Southern Cayuga 54-44 and Trumansburg topped Union Springs 71-64.

In IAC North girls’ play, Whitney Point beat Groton 44-25. Moravia won a non-league contest 53-34 over Madrid-Waddington.

IAC BOYS

Groton 60, Whitney Point 47: “It was a great bounce back,” Groton coach John D’Antonio said. “It’s great to be back on our home court, We needed this game. It was a great team win and got us back on track with a big week coming up.”

Groton (11-2) got off to a good start as the Indians built a 24-16 lead in the first quarter. The advantage stayed at 34-28 at halftime and increased to 50-42 through three quarters. The Indians opened a little more distance in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Banfield snapped out of his mini-slump to score 15 points for Groton. Paul Brecht also hit double figures with 12 points.

Drew Sturdevant and Hunter Reynolds each netted 10 points for Whitney Point (3-11). Noah Bolson and Aaron Austenfeld collected eight points each for the Eagles.

Groton has a pair of big IAC North Small School Division games this week. The Indians will host Union Springs Tuesday before making a trip to Poplar Ridge to face Southern Cayuga Friday. JV action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the varsity game to follow. Friday will be a varsity only game tipping off at 6 p.m.

Moravia 60, Dryden 38: The IAC North Small School Division leader kept its winning ways intact with the 22-point victory over Dryden. No further details were reported.

IAC GIRLS

Whitney Point 44, Groton 25: Whitney Point (5-5) grabbed a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and pushed their advantage to 25-9 by halftime. Groton (2-9) was able cut the deficit by two points in the third quarter, but the Eagles regrouped in the fourth quarter.

Amy Stevens scored 19 points for Whitney Point to lead all scorers.

Paige Graham topped the Groton scorers with eight points. Jaedyn Allen added seven points to the Indians total.