SUNY Cortland teams in road sweep

After beating Potsdam Friday night, both SUNY Cortland basketball teams both completed north country SUNYAC sweeps Saturday at Plattsburgh, the men victorious 83-56 while the women won 70-45.

MEN

Cortland 83, Plattsburgh 56: The Red Dragons were hot from outside, tying a school record with 18 made 3-pointers, including five from James Morales and four off the bench by Nicky Bonura in the easy win.

Cortland (11-4, 6-2 SUNYAC) matched the school record that it set last year in the SUNYAC championship game versus Oswego. That game was also played at Plattsburgh’s Memorial Hall.

Morales finished with 17 points, 14 in the first half, on 5-of-11 3-point shooting. He also dished out six assists. Bonura ended with 13 points and career highs of four assists and four rebounds. He made 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Justin Cooper recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, set a career high with seven assists, and tied his career best with three steals.

Ryan Scmadel added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, with two 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. Of his 22 points this season, 18 have come over the last two games. Justin Prendergast scored nine points, all in the first half, and Zach Lydon added eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Plattsburgh (6-8, 2-6 SUNYAC) was led by Eric Mack’s nine points. Adam Jaquish added seven points and Ian Howard led the Cardinals with nine rebounds.

Cortland used a 19-5 run in the first half to extend a 19-17 lead to 38-22. Lydon scored the Red Dragons’ first five points during that stretch, followed by a Schmadel 3-pointer and five points from Morales. Bonura’s 3-pointer capped the run with 3:28 left in the half. Cortland led 47-31 at the half.

Plattsburgh hit the first two baskets to start the second half and cut its deficit to 12, but the Red Dragons responded with 17-3 run over a six-minute span to go up by 26. Cortland held Plattsburgh without a field goal from the 17:49 mark to the 5:26 mark of the half.

The Red Dragons finished 18-of-40 (45 percent) from the 3-point arc. They made 10-of-18 treys in the opening half. Cortland shot 44 percent from the field for the game, compared to Plattsburgh’s 28 percent, and the Cardinals hit only 4-of-26 (15 percent) from long distance.

Cortland’s teams will travel to Oneonta for SUNYAC matchups Tuesday.

WOMEN

Cortland 70, Plattsburgh 45: Cortland got off to a quick start for the second straight day and the final result was also similar.

The Red Dragons (7-8, 6-2 SUNYAC) scored the game’s first 14 points and led 20-3 late in the first quarter. In Friday night’s 71-45 win at Potsdam, the Red Dragons opened the game with a 12-0 lead and also led 20-3 in the first period.

Cassidy Chapko led Cortland with 23 points and added five rebounds. She hit on 5-of-8 shots from the 3-point arc and all four of her free throws. Alyssa Crosby was 6-of-6 from the foul line and finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Also for the Red Dragons, Stephanie Rice finished with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds. Kristy Vitucci scored nine points, and Danielle Levine recorded seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Taylor Miller added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Plattsburgh (7-7, 3-5 SUNYAC) was paced by Bella DePasquale’s 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the 3-point line.

Becca Mahon hit 5-of-8 field goals and finished with 11 points and five boards. Jax Miller led the Cardinals with seven assists and Olivia Souky grabbed nine rebounds.

Cortland held Plattsburgh to just two field goals made in each of the first two quarters. The hosts shot 4-of-28 (14 percent) from the field in the opening half compared to the Red Dragons’ 12-of-29 (41 percent). Cortland led 20-5 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime.

Plattsburgh started warming up in the third quarter and eventually got to within 11 at 46-35 on a DePasquale 3-pointer with 2:33 left. Cortland, however, scored the last four points of the frame on buckets by Chapko and Crosby, and the Red Dragons led by at least 15 points the entire fourth quarter.

Cortland finished the game at 38 percent from the field and 89 percent (16-of-18) from the free throw stripe. The Red Dragons connected on 8-of-25 attempts from 3-point range. Plattsburgh, hampered by its first-half shooting woes, finished the game at 26 percent from the field.

The Cortland women visit Oneonta Tuesday for a SUNYAC contest that is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.