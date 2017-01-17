Youth Hockey: PeeWee travel ices visiting Auburn

The H&H Financial Group PeeWee Travel youth hockey team beat visiting Auburn 5-1 Sunday.

Ben McGrath led the way with two goals and an assist while Andrew Partigianoni had a goal and three assists, Gabby Cranfield a goal and an assist and Christopher Yang one goal.

Goalie Garret Clark made 14 saves as Cortland outshot Auburn 31-15.

BANTAM

The Computing Center squad went 1-2 in the Mark Mowers Shootout in Whitesboro over the weekend.

Goalie Adam Howser made 13 saves for the shutout in a 4-0 win over host Whitestown on Friday as his team owned the shot chart 33-13.

Hayden Miller had a goal and an assist while Abigail Villnave, Erica Oplinger and Matt Meagley scored once each.

The Cortland squad lost to Adirondack 4-1 in its first game on Saturday as Oplinger scored the only goal and Howser made 19 saves, his team outshot 23-8.

Troy/Albany blanked Cortland 7-0 later on Saturday, Howser with 23 saves as the winners had a 30-14 shot advantage.