OHSL Boys’ Basketball: J-D whips cold-shooting Homer

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Homer’s Steven Walter puts up a shot against Jamesville-Dewitt’s Takuya LaClair during the second quarter of the Red Rams’ 77-52 win Tuesday night.

The Homer Central boys’ basketball team could not have picked a worse time to have a cold-shooting night.

The Trojans went 0-10 from the field Tuesday night before Riley McEvoy scored on a drive to the basket with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Conversely, Matt Carlin hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kendale Thompson added his own try as Jamesville-DeWitt hit four of its first five shots in opening a 15-0 lead as the Red Rams cruised to a 77-52 victory and first place in the OHSL Freedom National Division. J-D is now 4-1 in the division and 10-2 overall. Homer slips to 4-2, 8-4 overall.

“They started out in zone so we made some shots from outside early,” Jamesville-DeWitt junior guard Buddy Boeheim said after his 28-point night. “They went to man-to-man, we moved the ball well and played good defense.

“We always want to get my teammates involved,” he added. “That’s the first thing I try to do right out of the gate. I look to get my shot going later on. That’s been working and we’ve been winning.”

“The boys really showed up,” Red Rams coach Jeffrey Ike said. “We really stress defense in our practices and that’s what I focus on. Our defense creates our offensive opportunities. We did a good job of closing out on their shooters. Homer really had to work hard for their early baskets.

“We were hot,” he continued. “It’s nice when you can travel on the road and start out four-for-five with three 3-pointers. It was a good start for us, we stayed hot and rode that for awhile.”

For the Red Rams, it was an easier outing than last year’s 59-50 victory in SUNY Cortland’s Corey Gymnasium.

“We were down here last year and it was a close game,” Ike said. “I talked with coach (Sean Malone) before the game. They are very well-coached. Their kids are very tough and scrappy. They didn’t give up and I told our kids that we had to play four good quarters of basketball. I was very pleased with our performance.”

Homer coach Sean Malone was disappointed, but took the tough loss in stride as the Trojans set their sights on Fulton.

“There was a little separation early,” Malone said. “We had a game plan that we would try to tick with our zone defense and try to get out and guard their shooters. We contested a couple of times and they still made the shots. We are not a very good man defense team right now to match up one-on-one with those guys. We spotted them too many points early and they ere able to coast a bit.

“I told the guys it’s just one game,” he added. “We did not have our A game, but this is what we did our last four games, we hit the other team hard in the first quarter and got a comfortable lead by halftime. We will be better because of this.”

Boeheim had nine points in the first quarter as did Carlin to give J-D a 25-10 lead. The Red Ram lead grew to 42-22 by halftime. Homer played a tougher second half , but the Red Rams still held a 35-30 edge.

For the night, Homer shot 44 percent (20-for-45). J-D had a 68 percent night on 28-of-41 shooting from the field.

In addition to Boeheim, Darvin Lovette scored 14 points and Carlin added 12 points to the Red rams’ total.

Riley McEvoy led Homer with 12 points. Kyle Hess came off the bench to net nine points while Bryant Quinlan collected eight points.

Homer will be back in OHSL Freedom National Division action Friday. The Trojans travel to Fulton with the JV game tipping off at 5 p.m. The varsity game will follow at 6:30.

HOMER JVs stayed fairly close in the first half, but their scoring dried up in the second half as Jamesville-DeWitt came away with a 79-40 victory. The Trojans (3-9) trailed 21-17 after one quarter and 36-26 by halftime. J-D used a 43-14 advantage in the second half to seal the win.

Patrick Murad was one of three J-D players in double figures as he scored a game-high 16 points. Max Schulman added 14 points and Tyson Echols netted 12 points for the Red Rams.

Nick Barnes scored 14 points to pace Homer. Malik Redding added nine points.