CCL Girls’ Basketball: Eagles record first victory

The McGraw girls’ basketball team beat visiting Central Counties League rival Cincinnatus 33-29 Wednesday night for its first win since the program was resurrected last season.

Brookfield topped visiting DeRuyter 49-27 and host Otselic Valley was a 48-36 winner over Madison in other league games.

McGraw 33, Cincinnatus 29: Karissa Wilbur scored 16 points to lead the winners, who led 4-0 after one quarter, 18-2 at halftime and 27-14 after three before holding on in the fourth to improve to 1-7 league and 1-12 overall. Talynn Tryon scored seven points and Jeanne Beveridge added six for the winners. Sarah Clements led the Red Lions (1-6, 1-8) with 14 points, complemented by Delaney Rutan with 10. Destiny Bushnell controlled eight rebounds for the winners.

“Congratulations to the McGraw girls,” Red Lions coach Joe Hobby said. “I’m obviously not happy losing, but it was their time tonight. We’ll keep working and continue to get better. Kudos to the Cincy girls for their never-give-up attitude.”

McGraw visits Stockbridge Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday while Cincy is at Madison Saturday in a 5:30 p.m. start.

Brookfield 49, DeRuyter 27: The Beavers trailed 12-11 after one quarter but took control by outscoring the Rockets 27-6 over the middle two periods and improved to 4-3 league and 6-3 overall. Jaelyn Vleer-Elliott led the winners with 18 points while Chalee Wratten scored 13 points and also led Brookfield with six steals and four assists. Madilyne Kupris had 10 rebounds.

Andrea Chapman had 10 points for DeRuyter, which fell to 4-4 league and 6-6 overall. The Rockets travel to Onondaga this Wednesday for a non-league game starting at 6 p.m.