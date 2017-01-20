OHSL Wrestling: Grateful Trojans roll

Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

Homer wrestler Peter Davis, right, takes down Moravia’s Nick Young in the second period of their 152-pound match Thursday night. Davis sored a 13-6 decision to help the Trojans to a 42-18 non-league victory.

With the cooperation on SUNY Cortland and the willingness of the opponent to give up a home wrestling match of its own, Homer Central celebrated Senior Night at Corey Gymnasium Thursday.

Moravia agreed to come to SUNY Cortland to wrestle, but it was the Trojans who enjoyed the 42-18 non-league win to improve to 13-9 on the season. Peter Davis and Reno Gaffney were honored along with their families prior to the wrestling action as they were the only two seniors.

“We were grateful that Moravia came out to wrestle us and all the C-State wrestlers for giving us a place to call home,” Davis said.

“Coach (Fred) Ott and Moravia, they are a class act,” Homer coach Jason Reynolds said. “They could have had a home dual meet, but they knew we hadn’t had one. They were more than accommodating when I asked them to come over for our senior night. When the Walton Tournament was canceled, we had the chance to have two dual meets. This gave us a senior night and our seniors deserved it as does our community.”

There were eight contested matches along with four weight classes that had no match. Homer enjoy a 2-1 edge in forfeits as well.

With no match at 96 or 106 pounds, Nick Rice got Homer off to a good start when he pinned Jacob Stockton one minute into bout at 113 to improve to 1-9 with 10 pins.

Matt McCumber (17-9) won a 9-6 decision at 120 and Noah Thomas (21-9) got a pinfall in 2:44 at 126 pounds to keep the Trojans on a roll. Gabe Cline (9-9) scored a pinfall at 132 as Homer built a 21-0 lead.

Moravia got on the board when Justin Searles broke a 10-10 tie in his match with Homer’s Collin Cronk with a pinfall at the 5:16 mark.

Cronk led 4-2 after the first period, Searles battled back to tie things at 8-8 after two periods. Cronk to a 9-8 lead in the third period and added a point for an escape. Searles responded with a takedown to tie the match at 10-10 before getting the pinfall.

Charles Lines (17-7) returned to action a got a pinfall 2:53 into his 145-pound bout with Tanner Jones.

Davis (18-8) won his final home match with a hard-fought 13-6 win over Nick Yowan at 152 pounds. He enjoyed a 4-2 lead after one period and expanded the advantage to 9-2 through two periods. Yowan fought the final two minutes before Davis finally earned the victory.

“I knew the kid had a solid record,” Davis said. “He battled and I got what I bargained for. It was a good, tough match.”

Moravia got a pinfall from Nate Williams at 160 pounds and Joe Shoemaker won by forfeit at 170 for the final Blue Devil points.

Anthony Parker and Gaffney received forfeits at 220 and 285 points to close out the night.

With this home meet, the season and the careers are winding down for Davis and Gaffney.

“It is bittersweet,” Davis said. “All the guys wrestled well, but it is also that marking point that the end of the season is near. I’ve had a great four years here. I can’t be thankful enough.”

“It’s going to be tough not going back to wrestling after this year,” Gaffney said. “I am going to be focusing on getting my career set.

“It’s been a different scenario for us,” he added. “There have usually been five or six seniors, but this year it’s just the two of us. Peter and I have done the best we can, but we have had some younger guys like Gabe, Collin and AP (Parker) set up.”

Homer will close out the dual meet season with a trip to Marcellus in OHSL Freedom Division action Wednesday at 6 p.m.