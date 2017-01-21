IAC Basketball: Gardner paces Lions

DRYDEN — Amy Gardner led three Dryden High players in double figures as the Purple Lions enjoyed an easy Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Large School Division win.

Gardner delivered 19 points as Dryden maintained first place with a 66-22 rout of visiting Trumansburg. The Purple Lions are 5-1 in division play and 7-6 overall. The Blue Raiders fall to 0-11 overall.

In other IAC North girls play, Southern Cayuga stopped Groton 60-40, Lansing edged Marathon 44-42 in overtime and Moravia downed Union Springs 42-33.

In IAC North boys’ action, Groton outlasted Southern Cayuga 64-60 in overtime, Lansing beat Marathon 49-37. Trumansburg topped Dryden 77-46 and Moravia dumped Union Springs 62-43.

IAC GIRLS

Dryden 66, Trumansburg 22: With five different players in the scoring column, Dryden grabbed a 17-4 in the first quarter. Gardner didn’t start her offensive contributions until the second quarter, but the junior netted 14 of her team’s 17 points in that quarter as the Purple Lion advantage grew to 34-10.

Keri Daley and Lindsey Goodenough each scored 10 points for Dryden.

Southern Cayuga 60, Groton 40: Southern Cayuga got out of the gate quickly Friday as the Chiefs netted 21 points to take a 10 point lead over visiting Groton. The advantage grew to 37-21 by halftime and the Indians never really threatened in the second half.

Groton (2-11) was paced by Maggie Ossit with 16 points.

Lansing 44, Marathon 42, OT: The tight contest saw the two teams tied at 9-9 after one quarter with Marathon (8-6) taking a 22-18 lead by halftime. The Olympians scored just three points in the third quarter as Lansing built a 27-25 advantage. Marathon came back in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 37-37 to force overtime. Lansing (2-7) held a slight edge in overtime.

IAC BOYS

Groton 64, Southern Cayuga 60, OT: “Just another day in the IAC,” Groton coach John D’Antonio said with a laugh. “There are so many good coaches in this league. We played in a tough road environment again and the guys responded.”

Southern Cayuga (5-9) enjoyed a 16-14 lead in the first quarter, but Groton (12-3) made it 33-30 in its favor by halftime. The Chiefs took it to the Indians in the third quarter for a 44-40, before Groton recovered to force overtime.

The estra sesson went back and forth until Canaan Bowie drove to the hoop, made the shot and was fouled. Bowie sank the free throw for the Groton lead and the Indians sank from free throws to seal the victory.

Bowie finished the game with 29 points. Paul Brecht netted 15 points and Tyler Banfield netted 10 points for the Indians.

Trumansburg 77, Dryden 46: Austin Grunder poured in 36 points as the North Large School Division leading Blue Raiders rolled to victory.

Trumansburg (5-0, 12-1 overall) took a 28-11 lead in the first quarter and built a 48-19 halftime cushion. Luke Richards had 16 points tand Dalton Kenney 10 for the winners.

Dryden (3-3, 4-10) was led by Wes Stahlman’s 17 points and 11 from Trevor Gardner.

Lansing 49, Marathon 37: Marathon (0-14) got 15 points from Diego Castellot, but no other Olympian was in double figures as they stayed farily close, trailing 17-14 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime.