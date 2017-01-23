SUNYAC Basketball: Red Dragon teams split with Oswego

Cassidy Chapko scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as SUNYCortland overcame a slow start to defeat visiting Oswego 55-44 Sturday in a SUNYAC women’s basketball contest.

Chapko finished 8-of-17 from the field with three 3-pointers, and she also led the Red Dragons (8-9, 7-3 SUNYAC) with four assists. Alyssa Crosby finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Danielle Levine matched Crosby with 11 boards.

Oswego (5-12, 2-8 SUNYAC) was led by Alison Nunziato’s 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Rachael Windhausen finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Courtney Ameele added eight points, four steals and three assists, and Heather Hebert chipped in with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Cortland shot only 18 percent from the floor in the first half, but still managed to lead 20-18 at the break due to 8-of-10 free throw shooting, as well as Oswego hitting only 26 percent of its first-half shots. The Red Dragons, however, shot 60 percent from the floor in the third quarter and led by as much as 17 points in the period. Cortland led by 15 entering the fourth quarter, but Oswego eventualy got back to within seven on a Windhausen 3-point play with 3:45 left. Chapko, however, nailed 3-pointers at the 3:16 and 2:25 marks to put Cortland up by 13 and basically seal the victory.

THE RED DRAGON MEN LOST to SUNYAC co-leader Oswego 104-94 on Saturday as the visitors opened up a 25-point lead early in the second half and held off a comeback attempt by Cortland. The Lakers (13-4, 9-1 SUNYAC) were led by Brian Sortino with 22 points and four assists and Jamir Ferebee with 21 points and five assists. Sortino made 6-of-9 attempts from 3-point range and Ferebee went 3-for-5 from the arc. Ian Schupp added 19 points, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. Oswego shot 14-of-25 (56 percent) from the 3-point line and 59 percent overall from the field.

Cortland (11-6, 6-4 SUNYAC) had players reach the 20-point mark in the loss. James Morales and Carrel Joseph finished with 25 points apiece, with Joseph’s performance a new career high. Joseph made 5-of-8 3-pointers and led the team with seven rebounds. Justin Cooper added 21 points. Nicky Bonura dished out a career-high six assists, Morales had four assists and three steals, and Cooper finished with three assists and was 11-of-12 from the foul line.

Both Red Dragon squads host Geneseo Friday, starting with the men’s game at 5:30 p.m.