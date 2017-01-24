Trojans’ bowling streak snapped

Two games decided by less than 10 pins was the difference between winning and losing in OHSL Freedom Division bowling action on make-up Monday at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Mattydale.

For Homer Central senior Brandon Aylesworth, it was his day as he rolled a 759 series, including a 299 opening game, but the Trojans lost for the first time this season and saw its 44-match league winning streak snapped by Central Square by six pins in game two 991-985. The Red Hawks rode the momentum to take game three and take the series 2-1 in a crossover match-up.

Adam Minnard moved into the varsity line-up for Cortland High in game two and rolled a respectable 191, but it was his 234 in the third game that helped the Purple Tigers win that deciding game 861-852 for a 2-1 Freedom American Division victory over Oswego.

Both the Cortland and Homer girls won their matches in 3-0 sweeps.

BOYS

Central Square boys 2, Homer 1: “All good things must come to an end,” Homer coach Robert Nasiatka said as the Trojans are now 13-1. “It was a great steak. We were very proud of it and the guys took it hard. We beat them in total pins, but it is the games that count.

“Brandon’s 299 was huge,” he added. “He got tapped on the 10 pin. Gotta give credit to Central Square, three guys had their high total for the year. Time to start a new streak.”

Aylesworth followed his 299 effort with scores of 204 and 256. Esposito’s 601 came on games of 204-196-201. Kyle Reiner posted a 595 on 203-211-181, Chris Root 591 on 225-194-172 and Cullen Gallagher 531 on 185-180-166.

The Trojans easily won the first game 1,116-866, but Central Square (7-7) took the decisive third game 1,056-975.

Noah Brefka had solid games of 213-266-222 for a 701 series to lead the Red Hawks. Ryan Preston added a 654 on scores of 200-211-243. Tyler Elderbroom rolled a 215 third game as he was inserted into the line-up.

Cortland 2, Oswego 1: Minnard rolled a 199 on the JV side his first game for a 624 series overall. Troy Vallese recorded a 680 series with an opening game of 258 while Ryan Root added a 210 as Cortland (10-4) took game one 988-852.

Central Square came back in game two for a 992-975 win behind a 264 game by Kyle Freberg. Minnard helped the Purple Tigers get that third game and the overall victory.

Root finished his 597 series with a 167. Alex Babcock rolled 545 on 190-197-158. Jared Bronson had a 545 series with a high game of 170. Mike Davis had a 174 game for the varsity.

Freberg finished with a 641 series for Oswego (7-6) that saw a 184 opening game and concluded with a 193.

GIRLS

Cortland 3, Oswego 0: Taylor Cullip led a trio of Purple Tigers (10-4 overall) with 500 series. Cullip rolled a 584 on scores of 168-171-245. Gretta Allen added a 540 series with games of 227-135 on varsity and a 178 JV third game. Blaik Hale posted her 505 series o scores of 190-162-153. Calista Van Epps chipped in with her 478 on scores of 139-162-177 and Elizabeth Minnard 465 on 161-162-142.

Jordan Hare topped Oswego (7-6) with her 565 series on scores of 174-178-213. Kaitlyn Grant added a 514 on games of 201-170-143.

Cortland and Oswego were to have a rematch this afternoon at 3:30 p.m., but that match was postponed due to the winter weather that moved into the area this morning. The Purple Tigers will batlle Fulton Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Mattydale.

Homer girls 3, Central Square 0: “We knew coming into the match that Central Square was certainly capable of beating us if they bowled well,” Homer coach Cheryl Carboine said. “I told my girls that they had to bowl at least their averages, but above would work better. Makayla Miller and Katie Vartanian did just that. Their 500-plus series helped us win the match. Delaney Smith bowled her average and Julia Day bowled above her’s so they really helped the cause as well. We are looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Miller led the Trojans (10-4) with her 553 series on scores of 211-190-152 while Vartanian totaled 516 on games of 165-181-170. smith rolled 478 on 141-191-146 and Day 472 on rising scores of 148-155-169. Ashley Aloi rolled a 381 series on a tough day for Trojan senior captain with who she shares those duties with Smith and Vartanian.

Tori Ackley led Central Square (6-8) with her 464 series on scores of 148-136-180.

Homer will return to action Wednesday against Christian Brothers Academy before closing out the regular season Thursday against A-P-W. Both matches start at 3:30 p.m. in Mattydale.