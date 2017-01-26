MSAC Basketball: Panthers sweep Cayuga

DRYDEN — The Tompkins Cortland CC women’s and men’s basketballl teams were both victorious over visiting Cayuga CC Wednesday night. The women romped over Spartans 64-34 while the men held on for a 79-77 win.

WOMEN

TC3 64, Cayuga CC 34: The Panthers used a huge second half on their way to improving to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Cayuga is now 1-14 overall and 0-5 in the MSAC.

The Panthers led 24-21 at the half before outscoring the Spartans 22-9 in the third quarter and 18-4 in the fourth. Along the way TC3 used a 16-0 run to take control and a 13-4 run to end the game, sealing its seventh home win in nine outings.

Several Panthers put up big numbers, with two players posting double-doubles and coming just short of posting triple-doubles. Tatiana Minnick led all scorers with 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. She added eight assists and a pair of steals. Jaida Washington finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks. She added an assist and a steal to her line, which she accomplished in just 28 minutes of play.

Victoria Mattarell also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Anasah DeMember chipped in nine points, Delaney Kerr had nine rebounds and Tandra Henley had eight rebounds.

MEN

TC3 79, Cayuga CC 77: After seeing a nine-point lead shrink to two points in the last 90 seconds, the Panthers came up with a blocked shot by Luke Logsdon with 0.3 seconds left on the clock to preserve the dramatic win.

The victory snaps TC3’s seven-game losing streak and improves the team’s record to 4-12 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Cayuga falls to 4-10 overall and 0-5 in the MSAC.

The Panthers led most of the game, stretching the margin to eight points in the first half before Cayuga rallied to pull within one at 39-38 at the half. After the teams traded the lead to open the second, the Panthers again tried to pull away. The home team used a 10-2 run to make the score 71-62 with 3:22 left, with Donoven Adams ending the run with a three-pointer followed by a foul shot the next time down the floor.

With the clock running down below three minutes, Cayuga began to cut into the margin. Consecutive baskets were answered by free throws by David Rodgriguez and a layup by Adams, making the score 75-66 with 1:30 left to play. A three-pointer for the Spartans and another Adams free throw made it 76-69 when the clock went under a minute.

Cayuga rallied, aided by a pair of turnovers by the home team, to pull within two at 79-77 with 7.3 seconds left. Following a timeout, the Spartans missed a shot, but got the offensive rebound and moved to make the tying score when Luke Logsdon saved the day with a blocked shot with 0.3 seconds left. With their last chance, the Spartans were unable to inbound the ball cleanly, ending the game without a shot.

Adams led the Panthers with 18 points and six assists, adding five rebounds and three steals. David Wilson had 13 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Malik Starks finished with 12 points and Rodriguez chipped in with 11. Logsdon ended the night with seven points, eight rebounds, and the block.

Both Panther teams visit Finger Lakes CC Saturday.