CCL: Red Lions beaten in fight for first

McGraw’s Makayla Cortez (9) gets a handle on a ball from the Brookfield offense during Thursday’s volleyball match.

The Cincinnatus volleyball team lost 25-23, 25-19, 25-12 to host Stockbridge Valley Thursday night in a match with first place in the Central Counties League at stake.

The Cougars clinched a tie for the title and are now 6-2 league and 9-4 overall. The RedLions are now 4-3 league and 4-7 overall.

McGraw beat visiting Brookfield 25-22, 25-7, 25-18 in another league match while Blessed Virgin Mary Academy downed DeRuyter 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 in a non-leaguer.

The McGraw girls’ basketball team lost to host Morrisville-Eaton 45-25 in non-league play.

VOLLEYBALL

Stockbridge Valley 3, Cincinnatus 0: “We didn’t play well all-around and we really didn’t set our hitters up toexecute any kind of offense,” Cincy coach Kristin Russell said, her team set to host non-league foe Fabius-Pompey today in a 5:30 p.m. JV start. Devan Burritt had four kills, an ace, a dig and a block for the Red Lions, complemented by Remington Blasdell’s three kills, two digs and one ace and Emily Price’s seven assists, two digs, one ace and one kill.

Gabby Russ had eight kills, five digs and two aces for Stockbridge Valley. Erin Raymond had five kills, six digs, two aces and block, Allie Deleston 21 assists, seven digs, three kills and an ace and Elizabeth Collins five kills, four blocks and three digs for the winners.

McGraw 3, Brookfield 0: The Eagles closed out their regular season at 6-3 league and 8-4 overall with the sweep.

“The girls started out flat tonight and couldn’t seem to turn it on until the second set,” McGraw coach Lorrie Tanner said. “Jade VanWagenen was on fire tonight with three aces, 10 kills andfive blocks. This was the seniors’ last regular-season home match so they were excited for thewin. The girls played well as a team and the whole team’sserving was very strong tonight. We are looking forward to sectionals.”

In addition to VanWagenen, Lynesie Busby-VanCise had 16 assists and two digs, Bryanna Cook three kills and four aces and Hanna Bordwell nine digs for the Eagles. No statistics were reported for Brookfield.

Blessed Virgin Mary Academy 3, DeRuyter 0: DeRuyter is now 1-10 overall after the loss while the Saints improved to 4-3. Emily Pelcher hadthree kills, a block and an ace for the Rockets, who visitStockbridge Valley Mondayin a 5:30 JV start. In addition, Tayler Marshall had seven assists and two aces, Mikayla Quigley three digs and Emma Downs two aces, a kill andan assist. No statistics were reported for Blessed Virgin Mary Academy.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Morrisville-Eaton 45, McGraw 25, nl: Karissa Wilbur had 18 points as the Eagles fell to 1-14 overall. “We came out flat and started slow,” coach Alex Stacy said. “Today was especially frustrating because we made mistakes that were purely our fault. Half of our turnovers were not forced by Morrisville-Eaton. I got on them a bit at halftime and we picked it up a bit, but we have to stop digging ourselves such big holes in the first half.”

The Eagles were set to visit Hamilton at 6 p.m. today in another non-leaguer.